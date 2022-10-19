I’m the candidate to beat in Ebonyi guber –Odoh

Prof. Bernard Odoh is Ebonyi State governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on communal crises in the state and his political ambition, among other issues

What can you say is the cause of communal crises in some parts of the state?

What has happened in Ebonyi is a situation where vested political interest has been pursued at the expense of the common man. One thing that I’m committed to do is dispensing social justice, it doesn’t matter who is involved. Once we dispense social justice, much of the tension in the state will begin to reduce significantly.

If you visit many of these communities where we are having crises, you will discover that over 80 per cent of the causes are all link to political involvement. Political leadership should pursue agenda and policies that will bring investments into the state, but they are busy trying to create tension, so that they can put in people who would be subservient to their authority and this is what gives rise to the problem. As governor from next year, my focus will not be on petty communal leadership tussles.

As I speak to you now, many communities who have elected town union did that at the instruction of the government, not on the basis of who the communities prefer as leaders. Any society that is run that way must have tension. There must be people who would say no to that and this is what causes the tension. The Effium crisis started from the motor park, the two persons involved were appointees of the same government, so you can see the link and the relationship. Once these things are curtailed, we’ll not have situations where we have clashes in almost all parts of the state.

We are going to work day and night to create local economy in our communities, so that our people can go to work and keep busy with activities. Once they are busy and they are able to make choices that suits their peculiar community needs, these things will diminish.

First thing we are going to do is to have a sustained audience, we’ll listen to each of the communities to get to the root of these issues. We’ll take compassionate and dispassionate position on the matter, anyone who is found being part of the crisis; the steps we’ll take of will not be based on bias.

No investor will come to a destination where we have this kind of tension because business owners come to make profit

. What will you do to solve this insecurity in the communities?

Surveillance is going to be the key. In every part of the state, we are going to have a surveillance team. Even in the capital city, we are going to have an efficient security system.

We are not going to encourage brigandry, our people need to be respected and treated with honour. Once we do all of these, you will see that we’ll have a society, where people will go about their normal businesses without harassment.

What is your impression on the destruction of campaign billboards in the state?

It is rather an unfortunate situation. I speak for our own party, our campaign team.

We contracted the service of an advertising agency and paid them to host our billboards from July to March next year. Midway into the advertorials, they informed us that government people are demanding to pay and take up our spaces but the agency told them that the spaces have been paid for. The got angry and began to destroy our billboards.

The state government is claiming that the agency didn’t pay but it’s not true because we also know that there are many billboards the agency is hosting commercial billboard that are nonpolitical and none of them has been removed. It is only our billboards because they have vested interest to take over our spaces. This is happening for the second time in the space of three months. We’ve also observed that billboards of other political parties are also being removed. They want create the impression that APC is the only party here. They can deceive outsiders but they can’t deceive our people.

The people know what they want. I wish them well in their activities. I also believe that with time, they may see the need to review their strategy because I’m definitely sure this one will not help them. If you go to other states, opposition political parties have their billboards everywhere. Ebonyi is the only state where there’s oppression and repression, people are not allowed to express themselves, there’s no encouragement to do business in the state.

There is this insinuation that you have backed out of the governorship race after having reduced money or persuaded by some leaders of the state to do so. Are you still in the race?

You know me very well. I am not one, who can be bought with money. I have strong values; I am a man of salvation. So, it is the same people who destroyed our billboards that are talking this kind of thing because now they feel we don’t have billboards, they can go round and be telling people that we have withdrawn; withdraw for who?

Who is the person that we have withdrawn for? Who among the candidates that is supposed to be talking about being governor in this state? In a decent environment, none of them is qualified to contest for chairmanship of a local government. That’s the truth because their records are there. We don’t know what they have done in their lives that warrant them to say that they are running for the governorship position.

Governorship is not a village or town union matter, it is about governance. So, such information is not correct. We are in the race, you can see our team and we have been consulting people. So, we have not withdrawn, we are the candidate that will win election. Part of the reason they are saying that we have been paid off is that I have spent the last two months travelling. I was in Ivory Coast, I was in Ghana and other places talking to Ebonyi people.

I will soon be in the United States. I have meetings with Ebonyi people in 12 states across the United States because they are going to also shape the outcome of what happens in our community. The election will not be won by only those here in Ebonyi; it is going to be shaped and influenced by Ebonyi people who are in the Diaspora.

Have you set up your campaign council?

We are not in a hurry to do that. Campaign council is a nomenclature and these nomenclatures are vulnerable to bribery and corruption.

We have our strategy; our campaign structure will flow from polling units to the ward and local government levels. Those who will manage the structure are exclusively our responsibility. We are not going to be announcing this one is this and this one is that because once we do that, many of them will likely face compromise. We don’t want to compromise our campaign; we want to deal with the people who are going to work with us.

All elections are at the polling unit level, elections are won at the polling unit level and not at the state level. So, we have our plan clearly thought out.

There are four strong parties contesting the governorship position in the state – APGA, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). What is the significance of this in the state’s polity?

For us, we see this as a good development.

The implication is that Ebonyi people now have more choices than ever. The four are frontline parties, so Ebonyi people are having options now because democracy without options is not democracy but we are focused on what we believe and how we are going to do it, and we are convinced that our people are listening to us.

