I’m the equity Ebonyi is looking for in 2023 –Igwe

Dr. Nnanna Igwe is a United Kingdom-based medical practitioner and a governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State. In this interview, he speaks on the zoning controversy in the state and his ambition among other issues, UCHENNA INYA reports

You are aspiring for the governorship of Ebonyi State in 2023. Why are you in the race?

I am here not to contest election; I am here to offer myself for service. I am here to serve my people and I have been in service but this is something different. My life has always been on how to impact on people’s lives. In my own life, I have benefited a lot from people’s goodwill.

I was trained mainly with public funds and I have gained a lot. I went to school because my parents did not go to school, I went to primary school not being sure of even finishing primary school but I was able to finish. When I finished secondary school, I made distinction and I was awarded a scholarship by the local government to study Medicine and I finished top of the class and they sent me overseas.

So, you can see I was trained with public funds and because I benefited a lot, I have trained at least up to 20 graduates and I am still training people and majority of the people I trained are very successful, some of them are even overseas, some are commissioners, some are in different top positions in the society. Now, I am here because my people still need me. Good governance is still lacking in the society, especially in Nigeria. I commend the effort of our governor; if you have been around, you can see the infrastructural development that he has brought to the state.

What will you do different in the state if elected as governor of Ebonyi State?

If you compare Ebonyi to other states, you will see that we are head and shoulder above any other state. So, I am here to continue the good work that he is doing and consolidate on the work and bring capacity and experience with competence in different other areas to try and lift Ebonyi people out of poverty, create wealth and make our economy the number one economy not only in Nigeria but possibly in Africa. We are going to create a digital economy that will be able to create wealth and create capacity in our system and impact on every Ebonyi person as much as possible.

The health sector will receive massive boost. We will start a system that is similar to what we have in the United Kingdom (UK). We have National Health Service in the UK. We will create Ebonyi Health Service and it will be free. If you go to hospital, you will be treated free and we will bring ambulance system that will be able to take patients from where they are in the state to the hospitals and they will be treated.

We will build more hospitals and employ doctors, so that we will have 24 hours service in our rural hospitals. We will employ more nurses and equip our hospitals. In the educational system, we will have free primary and secondary and affordable university education. We will also create bursaries and scholarships where they are required. We will build capacity, we will build our schools, employ more teachers and make our educational system one of the best in the country. This is because education is a success, it is not key to success, education is success.

More importantly, I will create a Ministry of Internalisation and that is a ministry that will be able to interface and help me to transfer what I have learnt overseas home and also to be able to create opportunities for Ebonyi people outside here. I can go on and on but very importantly, we have a lot of solid mineral deposits in our state and we will explore them for the very best interest of Ebonyi people. Agriculture will be commercialised, mechanized and revolutionized. We will build industries along agriculture value chain that will create industrialization, which will power our economy and reduce unemployment in Ebonyi State.

These are some of the vision that I have. I am here for a MEGA mission – Make Ebonyi Greater Agenda. So, I am on a mission because I have a vision, I have a concept and I have action. With the help of God and Ebonyi people, we shall realize that. It is the service that I am here to render; I am not here for a contest.

There are two schools of thought in the state polity, especially as regards the governorship position, those who believe in zoning and those who do not. Where do you belong?

In believe in good governance, I am a student of good governance. By virtue of where I am coming from, good governance is everything because in the UK, nobody bothers where you are coming from because you get what you want no matter where you are coming from. So, it doesn’t matter who is at the top. On the question you asked, I am they equity they are looking for. I will give you the instances why I am the equity they are looking for. One is that they say when you go to equity, you go with clean hands. I have not held government office, I have no business with government funds and I am a friend to everyone, every Ebonyi person.

So, if there is anyone, who will unite the state and who knows what to do and who can continue with what the present government has done to make sure that government is a continuum, I am that person. Everybody is my friend, everyone is my constituency and I will bring capacity to the system, which will be able to create triangular equilibrium whether you are from the south, central or north. I will activate a developmental strategy for all areas all the same time, so that you have no business coming to say, I am from Izzi, I am from Ezza or I am from Ikwo and that’s why he is neglecting me.

Wherever you are, we start things and share things equitably and provide fairness and a level playing ground for every Ebonyi person. That is where I stand. I have the competence, I have the capability, I have the qualification, I have the credibility, I have the integrity, the highest integrity index of all the people contesting for this position and I can bring foreign direct investment that will be able to help develop our state in a manner that it has never happened before.

What have you been able to do in the state all this while that makes you belief you will make it in the governorship race?

Dr. Nnanna Igwe Foundation in partnership with Ebonyi Business School has trained Ebonyi unemployed graduates for entrepreneurship and business. The reasons behind this important project are to teach the youth how to fish and not to give them fish, to make them to be critical thinkers and help them to stand on their feet and be innovative, to enable them to be creators of jobs and employers rather than waiting for government to employ them.

Moreover, it will also help to tackle head-on, the unemployment problems not only in Ebonyi State but in the entire nation. In Ebonyi State, the governor has been doing fantastic jobs in infrastructure and by extension, what he has been doing is impacting positively on the job market. The people who do the jobs are Ebonyi people.

So, they are employed in the construction industry and to be honest, in developed countries, when things are hard, they actually go into construction and they absorb labour, get people working and earn money and spend in other sectors. So, I think the government is in the right direction. But this programme of training Ebonyi graduates, who are not employed to help them start their own businesses; multi-medium scale enterprises, will help to tackle unemployment.

We started on March 1 and we trained over 400 participants at Onueke Stadium for Ebonyi Central and that comprises Ezza South, Ezza North, Ishielu and Ikwo local government area. Then, on March, we were at the People’s Club in Abakaliki, the state capital and we trained over 370 participants from Abakalik, Izzi, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu local government areas and that is for Ebonyi North.

The third day being the grand finale, we were at Afikpo North and over 300 people were trained as well and they comprise people from Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Onicha, Ivo and Ohaozara local government areas and that is for Ebonyi South. So, having concluded the programme, we gave them certificates which will be used in subsequent programmes because this training that we have just concluded is the first phase of the empowerment programme and that training and certification is very expensive.

It costs about N150,000 if you want to enroll on your own but we paid for all the beneficiaries and offered it free to the participants. So, it is a way of empowerment and the next phase will be partnering with organisations to access funds for starting small/medium scale enterprises. Organisations like the Bank of Industry, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and even individuals are ready to offer soft loans. Not only that, we are going to be mentoring them because if you give people cash, they may misuse it but if you mentor them, they will be able to invest the money and make progress.

So, I am very happy that in Afikpo South, I saw some pig farmers who agreed to partner with us and offer some apprenticeship or further training to those participants for them to get extra skills and be able to write proposals which will be bankable to allow us to be able to succeed with the Bank of Industry or CBN agricultural programme or some other programmes we are going to engage on. We mean business with this training because we want to tackle unemployment. By tackling unemployment, we will get the youth engaged with positive activities that will take them off the streets and things that impact them negatively and it will contribute to our economy.

