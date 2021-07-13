I’m unaware of rival ISWAP gov in Borno – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said he was unaware of any rival governor appointed by the Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) for the state.

Declaring that he was fully in charge as the democratically elected governor of the state, Zulum, while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, said the claim was unauthenticated, adding that his government would not investigate the ISWAP’s claim.

The insurgents had claimed that one Abba Kaka had been appointed as the governor under a new leadership by an ISWAP’s interim council.} Responding to a question, Zulum said: “We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP appointed governor in Borno State.

So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of.” On whether he would investigate the claim, he said “Not investigating.

This report is not authenticated. You have just seen somebody writing something in one of the…I think it’s on Facebook or something like that. You’re a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond reasonable doubts, before commenting on such reports.

As far as I’m concerned, I’m the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government in a Nigerian state. Yes.

And I’m very much in charge. On his mission to the Villa, Zulum said he came to solicit the president’s assistance to repatriate the over 200,000 Borno indigenes who fled insurgency to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

According to him, the security situation in the state had improved hence the need to bring them back. “Now that we have started witnessing gradual return of peace to Borno State, these people that are taking refuge in our neighbouring countries are willing to return home.

“Therefore, Borno State Government picked a date of 27th of November 2021 for the commencement of the repatriation process, especially to local government areas of Abadam and Guzamala.

So, I came to brief Mr. President, to solicit his support, with the view to ensuring hitch-free repatriation exercise,” he said.

He however could not put a figure at the cost of the repatriation exercise but disclosed that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with its agencies; NEMA, the Refugee Commission, the North East Development Commission and the Borno State Government have the capacity to shoulder the responsibility

On the fate of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still in camps in the state, the governor said government was equally working on returning them to their communities.

