News

I’m under pressure to challenge PDP Congress in court – Olafeso

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, and runner- up in the last Congress of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, yesterday said that he was under pressure to challenge the outcome of the election in court. A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, had polled 343 votes to defeat Olafeso, who garnered 330 votes in the PDP South-West Congress held last week. Olafeso, who conceded defeat after the election, said he had been under intense pressure to challenge the outcome of the election, because of the apparent flaws in the election that produced Arapaja as winner.

However, he said he will allow peace to reign in the interest of the party not only in the South-West but in the country. Olafeso said he was in various courts in the land after the Congress that produced him as South-West chairman of the party some years ago. He said: “I only conceded defeat to give peace a chance in PDP South-West. “As far as the South- West Zonal Congress is concerned, it is about giving peace a chance even in the face of over-voting, security threat, voided votes to deliberately rig me out and the use of thugs. “There are a lot of things the public didn’t know about the Congress.

There are a lot of flaws and fraud. But as a party man who has been a member of the PDP for 22 years, I decided to give peace a chance in the PDP South-West. “It is a fact they used thugs; itisobviousandshouldbenoted how the rules were broken whenOyoStatepeoplewereto cast their votes. “They broke the rules when they merged all the tables and the people of Oyo State were writing together against the doctrine of a secret ballot system used for the conduct of the election when the other five states voted.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TCIF launches Trauma Emergency Response App

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF) has launched a Trauma Care Emergency Response Application (TCERA) to assist first responders in dealing with road traffic crashes in Lagos. Chairperson of the foundation, Deola Philips, said the App would enable government officials to attend to accident victims quickly across the state. Speaking at the launch of the TCERA […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Mohammed: Why terrorists attack schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says terrorists target schools for the abduction of vulnerable children to embarrass the government and inflict damage on the credibility of a nation. Mohammed was reacting to the abduction and rescue of 344 schoolboys in Kankara and 80 Islamic school students both in Katsina State as […]
News

France minister visits Nigeria for new partnership

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

France minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, is expected to be in Nigeria this week and set in motion the European country’s move to build a new trade partnership with the West African country.   According to a statement from the French Embassy in Nigeria,   “Franck Riester is visiting Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica