I’m under pressure to challenge PDP Congress in court – Olafeso

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, and runner- up in the last Congress of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, yesterday said that he was under pressure to challenge the outcome of the election in court. A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, had polled 343 votes to defeat Olafeso, who garnered 330 votes in the PDP South-West Congress held last week. Olafeso, who conceded defeat after the election, said he had been under intense pressure to challenge the outcome of the election, because of the apparent flaws in the election that produced Arapaja as winner.

However, he said he will allow peace to reign in the interest of the party not only in the South-West but in the country. Olafeso said he was in various courts in the land after the Congress that produced him as South-West chairman of the party some years ago. He said: “I only conceded defeat to give peace a chance in PDP South-West. “As far as the South- West Zonal Congress is concerned, it is about giving peace a chance even in the face of over-voting, security threat, voided votes to deliberately rig me out and the use of thugs. “There are a lot of things the public didn’t know about the Congress.

There are a lot of flaws and fraud. But as a party man who has been a member of the PDP for 22 years, I decided to give peace a chance in the PDP South-West. “It is a fact they used thugs; itisobviousandshouldbenoted how the rules were broken whenOyoStatepeoplewereto cast their votes. “They broke the rules when they merged all the tables and the people of Oyo State were writing together against the doctrine of a secret ballot system used for the conduct of the election when the other five states voted.”

