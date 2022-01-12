Sports

I’m under pressure to win first title for Egypt – Salah

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, has said he is under pressure to win his first title for his country as he has been twice unlucky.

 

According to the Liverpool of England striker, AFCON trophy and the FIFA World Cup are the two major trophies he has not won as a player.

“This is the only thing I didn’t win yet, I always say I will love to win something for my country,” he said.

 

“Anytime I’m around, I always give my best to the team, I’ve won some personal and individual awards, but that’s not important, team always comes first for me.

 

“I hope we can achieve that this time around, I don’t think we are among the favourites in this tournament, but we are going to do our best to win it.

 

“We have a good coach, a good team. I have been playing for the national team for the past 11 years so I know what I am talking about that we have a good team; we are going to give our best.”

He explained that the team for some years now has been going through rebuilding after winning three titles on a stretch.

 

Salah said this would be his  third AFCON and hopefully he could be third time lucky after reaching the final in his first AFCON in Gabon before the team’s failure to move pass the second round in 2019 despite playing at home.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

