I’m very difficult to satisfy, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those who worked with him knew that he was very difficult to satisfy. He, however, noted that he found satisfaction in the service rendered to him by the newly promoted Brigade of Guards commander, Major General Mohammed Usman, whom he decorated alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya with Dr. Rekiya Usman at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu yesterday, Buhari, who said he had never had any reason whatsoever to report Usman to the COAS or the Minister of Defence, heaped praises on the newly promoted Commander describing him as an outstanding officer serving the nation with great zeal.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the President recalled his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, describing General Usman as a very lucky officer to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups. He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hard work.

‘‘You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments. ‘‘Those who work with me know I am very diffi-cult to satisfy. But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence. “Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here, I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance.’’

In his remarks, Major- General Usman thanked the President for his outstanding support to the Brigade of Guards, citing the approval for the procurement of 400 armoured vehicles, which he said were enough to secure his area of responsibility including the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State and parts of Niger State. He expressed happiness with the President for the promotion, saying that it would spur him to do even better in his assigned responsibilities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...