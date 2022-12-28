News

I’m very difficult to satisfy, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…decorates newly promoted Brigade of Guards, Maj. Gen. Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those who worked with him knew that he was very difficult to satisfy.

He, however, noted that he found satisfaction in the service rendered to him by the newly promoted Brigade of Guards, Major General Mohammed Usman, whom he decorated alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya with Pharm (Dr.) Rekiya Usman at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari, who said he had never had any reason whatsoever to report Usman to the COAS or the Minister of Defence, heaped praises on the newly promoted Commander describing him as an outstanding officer serving the nation with great zeal.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the President recalled his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, describing General Usman as a very lucky officer to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hard work.

 

Our Reporters

