I’m very much committed to Nigeria – Dessers

Genk striker, Cyriel Dessers, has reiterated his commitment to represent Nigeria after denying recent rumour that he has decided to play for Belgium.

The forward, born of a Belgian father and a Nigeria mother was invited for the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone before the outbreak of the Covid- 19 Pandemic, leading to the suspension of all sporting activities in the world.

A report recently quoted the striker who committed his international career to Nigeria in December 2019, that he is still open to representing Belgium, a claim the highly-rated forward has now refuted.

“They made a story from nothing. I didn’t even talk with Belgium and then they make a story,” Dessers told AOI. “I said I hoped for a call [from Nigeria] in September, but that’s not even sure. That’s the coach who decides, it’s not in my hands. It’s just the clickbait sites who take things out of context and make

Like this: Like Loading...