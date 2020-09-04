I’m worried about mediocrity in Nollywood –Iheuwa

The story of Nollywood won’t be complete without mentioning Chris Iheuwa. He has journeyed with Nollywood from cradle to where the industry stands now. Iheuwa began his acting career with Village Headmaster series. He went on to feature in blockbuster movies such as ‘Rattle Snake’, ‘Phone Swap’ and ‘Joba’. Having made a mark in the English language genre, he is now making a statement in the Yoruba movies genre. Iheuwa recently celebrated his 50th birthday. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he talks about the journey so far, lessons he has learnt from COVID-19 pandemic and other issues

Tell us how your career in acting began?

I was bitten by the acting bug when I witnessed with my parents some stage plays during the FESTAC ‘77 festival at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu in Lagos. I went on to participate in various stage plays including Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, Arrow of God, The Lion and the Jewel, The Gods Are Not to Blame and several other stage plays at the National Arts Theatre and other venues across Nigeria. My television initiation started with roles in ‘The New Dawn Club’, ‘Glimpses’, ‘Ripples’, ‘Checkmate’, ‘The Third Eye’, and ‘The Village Headmaster’ where I played alongside Dejumo Lewis, the late Elsie Olushola, Jimmy Johnson, Joe Layode, and a host of others. I also featured in Amaka Igwe’s ‘Rattlesnake’ where I played the multi lingual crook, Bala, a member of the notorious Armadas robbery gang, and ‘Fuji House of Commotion’ as Taiye Fuji, and later as the Assistant Director. Incidentally, it was on the set of Fuji House of Commotion that I got the role of Nkem in my first Yoruba movie, ‘Temi Ni Nkem’, alongside Bukky Wright, Segun Arinze, Ngozi Nwosu and Ejike Asiegbu. I have featured in several other Yoruba movies and even directed three till date – ‘Ipade’ in 2019, ‘Magun’, a short film in early 2020, and recently, ‘The End Game’.

What’s the inspiration behind your sojourn in the Yoruba movie industry?

I grew up in Lagos and Oyo States – Ibadan and Orile Iganmu respectively – and this has afforded me the opportunity to speak and write the Yoruba language. Also, I was able to familiarise myself with the culture and tradition of the western part of Nigeria. Somehow this makes me feel like I am part of this terrain.

What lessons have you learnt, as a filmmaker, from COVID-19 pandemic

One has to be dynamic, be able to diversify and spread one’s tentacles across different realms and spheres of life or else one will go extinct quite literarily.

As a veteran in the field, will you say you are accomplished?

No, I am not. There are many scripts I have written that I am yet to either shoot as a film or put on stage as an actor. There are many actors and directors I am yet to work with and many awards and nominations I am yet to get. So quite frankly, I am many things but accomplished.

What would you say have changed in Nollywood over the years

A lot has improve from where we started Nollywood. Today we have smaller camera; also, the lightening, video visual etc, are better today. It is not just a coincidence, it is the result of individuals that have invested into the industry, making sure Nollywood remains relevant.

You recently celebrated your 50th birthday. What are you most grateful for?

Life, family and being able to shift from a profession to another almost seamlessly. There are some of my mates who aren’t alive, and juniors who have left, but here we are. I thank God!

Looking back, any regrets?

Absolutely no! If there is any regret it’s the fact that I left acting for a while to venture into branding, population, marketing into other things aside theatre and movie making. I probably would have stuck to it much more earlier I would have made more by now. But I am okay where I am.

If given the opportunity to turn back the hands of time, what would you do differently?

Afforded the opportunity of a second chance at life, I would probably do some things differently, however, since I am alive, I give thanks and appreciate the opportunity to look at the present state and make the best of today so that I don’t say in 20years time, I wish I did this or did that

At 50, are you living your dreams?

Definitely the dream. I studied Theatre Arts from Diploma to Masters and presently practising what I read. What else can I say?

Having come this far, what future do you see for Nollywood?

The future is bright. From NTA to pay-tv, to Amazon and now Netflix. Opportunities are bound here and there. But only the folks with quality and professionalism will have their boats sail or else be anchored at the harbour. Jobs are created every day and even the veterans are being rejuvenated and rediscovered daily. We recently had a stage performance of Village Headmaster. All the veterans who are alive graced the stage commemorating the 50th anniversary of the creation of The Village Headmaster. These veterans even outshone some younger ones. So basically we can never run out of talents both as cast and crew, and this would surely enhance the quality of the Nollywood industry.

Thus far, what’s the highpoint of your career?

This may sound funny but there’s non for now. There is plenty of time, maybe in a few years’ time, when we probably have another chat, we will discuss high points, but if there’s any, it’s the fact that I am alive.

Tell us about your beautiful family Hahahaha, my brigade of guards.

I have a lovely wife who’s a banker. Together we have five beautiful kids – three boys and two girls. The last two are a set of twins. All the kids one time or the other have either been on stage or acted in a movie or two.

As a veteran, what worries you most in the way things are done in today’s Nollywood.

Mediocrity. Some people are still stuck in their ancient ways, cliques and cabals. Believe it or not, it exists. You also have people who believe that they are holier than the pope or more up there than Steven Spielberg or Anthony Fuqua or some Hollywood big shot. Maybe it has a lot to do with age or signs of the time, but it would be easier to get a Tade Ogidan or an Ngozi Nwosu or even an Olu Jacobs to sit and chat with you than it would be for the younger ones today. Again, cycle of movie making. Making sure the policy for making movies is structured, having people in every stage of making, marketing, distribution are knowledgeable about the business. If you need to direct a movie as a Nigerian, you need to fall into Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN); if you want to be an actor as a Nigerian you must be a member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN); and if you want to be an editor you must be under the Society for Editor’s in Nigeria. If we have all this done we will have a policy guiding us in the industry. There are a lot of mediocrity moving into process of the movie making and related disciplines and all these affect the product that is churned out year in, year out. We need to ensure that it’s done properly, harmonised, disciplined in the acting business.

How would you describe Chris Iheuwa now at 50 vs 20yrs ago?

Chris is a much wiser person, more mature and tolerating. Over the years, I have learnt to manage my emotions and expectations. Stuff I used to do before I do no more, but there are three things I need to do or start doing or do better which are: Learn to swim better, take more risks and read the bible more often.

What is your advice for upcoming actors and actresses in the industry?

They need to be dedicated, patient; and they need to study the industry. It is not enough for you to just want to act, you need to research and know what every role entails.

