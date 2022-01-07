Arts & Entertainments

I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me, Ka3na brags

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ka3na, has bragged about all the deals she has been able to bag without the help of her colleagues. The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, where she said she’s yet to see anyone who can rub shoulders with her on social media. “I practically stayed in their faces for almost two years now. Without support from colleagues or persons… bagging my deals and winning on legit,” she wrote. “That’s legendary. I am yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street. So proud of me right now.” Ka3na has become famous for bragging about her achievements as a businesswoman, wife and mother. If she’s talking about all the properties she owns, she’s showing off expensive gifts from her hubby. K a – 3 n a w a s one of the housemates in the fifth season of the reality TV show.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gulder Ultimate Search begins Sept 26

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 11th season of the Gulder Ultimate Search will commence on September 26, as announced on the GUS official Instagram page on Saturday where a video of the selection training process was shared. “The jungle calls as the search for the ultimate begins. Who are those that will heed to this call. 26.9.2021 – […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Jennifer Lawrence hurt by flying glass on movie set

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of “Don’t Look Up” cut Lawrence’s eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said. The Boston Globe said […]
Arts & Entertainments

Local voices are dominating podcast scene on Spotify in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the world becomes busier, the podcast format is becoming incredibly popular, as audio content allows the listener to multitask. In Africa, podcast consumption has become a growing trend in many countries, including Nigeria.   With the recent launch of Spotify in Nigeria, Nigerians now have unbridled access to an app that has become the one-stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica