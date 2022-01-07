I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me, Ka3na brags

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ka3na, has bragged about all the deals she has been able to bag without the help of her colleagues. The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, where she said she’s yet to see anyone who can rub shoulders with her on social media. “I practically stayed in their faces for almost two years now. Without support from colleagues or persons… bagging my deals and winning on legit,” she wrote. “That’s legendary. I am yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street. So proud of me right now.” Ka3na has become famous for bragging about her achievements as a businesswoman, wife and mother. If she’s talking about all the properties she owns, she’s showing off expensive gifts from her hubby. K a – 3 n a w a s one of the housemates in the fifth season of the reality TV show.
