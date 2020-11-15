Imaatu debuts the ‘Adire Tuntun’ collection

Vietnam based Nigerian fashion brand has lifted the veil

on their fall/winter collection titled “Adire Tuntun”.

According to the elegant creative director, Omaatu,

‘Adire Tuntún’ which simply means “New Adire” births a

dazzling array of ready to wear pieces and evening gowns,

with striking emerald and shadowy patterns.

Omaatu has a special place in her heart for African prints

and African fashion which she fuses into modern style, like

seen in this collection.

Highlighting the indigo-dyed pattern, originated in Nigeria,

which is the primary drive of the collection, its her way of

paying homage to the African culture, accentuating crosscultural

fashion.

The designer, Omatu, who believes her works should be

more popular than her personality said that the dresses are

comfortable and youthful yet very stylish.

Imaatu, whose fashion brand is formerly known as Fulani,

started her fashion works in Vietnam and launched in 2003.

The designer and creative director who prefers to be called

by her first name, Omatu, celebrates women globally and

empowers them through her creations to emphasize their

feminine charms.

Her designs radiates self-confidence through colorful fabrics,

with great importance to unique cuts that do not limit

the wear ability of each piece.

