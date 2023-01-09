Image Nigeria biggest problem, says Dabiri-Erewa

News Top Stories

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has blamed degradations and sundry assaults usually faced by Nigerians outside the shores of Africa on the image being portrayed across the world.

 

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerians are not as bad as being portrayed, adding that the country and her citizens deserve respect. The NiDCOM chief said this at the weekend at the inaugural launching of the Akure Primerose Club in Akure. She said: “We are not as bad as we are portrayed and we have to do something about it. Communication is the key. What are we communicating? What are we saying about ourselves to the world?

 

This is very important. “We are not a country of fraudsters or drug dealers. We are good people. We are precious, determined, hardworking, passionate, and excellent about what we do as Nigerians.”

She added: “Getting those in the diaspora to come back home and see what they can do to improve the situation of their various communities. I am proud of what you are doing here today and I am happy to be with you for this programme. We are urging others to follow in your footsteps and do what you are doing today.

 

“The idea is that we cannot do it alone. If Nigerians at home are working with those in the diaspora, we will build a better society.” The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mrs Bamidele Olateju said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was putting a lot into place saying the state is one of the two states in the country that have a ministry for the diaspora.

 

Meanwhile, the club gave scholarships to the three best secondary school students in the state. They are Boboye Kehinde Moses of Aquinas College, David Oreyemi Antonia of St. Louis College and Amire Oluwaferanmi of Aquinas College.

 

