Business

Image rights: Beckhams pay selves £40,000 a day

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

David and Victoria Beckham have paid themselves £14.5m – or nearly £40,000 for every day of the year – following the strong performance of the former footballer’s image rights sales.
The couple’s total dividends in 2019 were up £3.4m on the previous year, according to accounts filed at Companies House on Thursday. The 2019 accounts are the latest available, but they note that the couple also collected an additional £7m in interim dividend payments in 2020.
David Beckham Ventures Limited (DBVL), which manages his brand and partnerships with the likes of Adidas, Haig Club whisky and the Sands hotel group, reported a £600,000 increase in annual revenue to £16.2m.
Over the course of the year DBVL gave £1m to Unicef, the UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian support to children across the world, for which he is a goodwill ambassador. The donation helped knock the company’s pre-tax profits down from £14.8m in 2018 to £11.3m in 2019.
DBVL, which also includes David’s stake in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer team he co-founded in 2018, is 100% owned bythe Beckhams after they bought out a 33% stake previously owned by the Pop Idol creator Simon Fuller for £38m in 2019.
Victoria Beckham’s eponymous luxury fashion label reported a £2.5m increase in sales to £38.3m in 2019, but it continued to lose money. Annual pre-tax losses of Victoria Beckham Holdings Limited (VBHL) increased to £16.6m in 2019, up from a £12.5m loss in 2018.
The company – which is owned by Beckham Brand Holdings, Fuller’s XIX Entertainment and the private equity firm NEO investment Partners – did not pay a dividend. “Directors continue to focus on taking the company to breakeven,” VBHL said in its filing to Companies House.
VBHL said sales were boosted in the last quarter of 2019 by the launch of the Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, and the flagship Dover Street store in London achieved double-digit revenue growth.
However, the company warned that the coronavirus pandemic had significantly impacted 2020 sales and the Dover Street store has been closed for large parts of the year. Still, online sales were up more than 20% in the UK, 36% in Europe and 44% in Australia.
Both companies credited their success to their founders’ presence on social media. Victoria Beckham’s 50 million followers were said to have driven 15% of traffic to the company’s website and accounted for 10% of revenue.
David Beckham is the most followed person on social media in the UK, according to the DBVL filing. He has 128 million followers across the world.
*Courtesy: The Guardian

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Moody’s: Nigerian banks more equipped for expansion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian banks expanding into the rest of the continent or diversifying into other financial services will be better insulated from shocks than they were during the global financial crisis, Bloomberg report Moody’s Investors Service as saying yesterday. Lenders including Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc are following peers FBN Holdings Plc and Stanbic […]
Business

Naira eases 1.3% as sale of FX to BDCs commences tomorrow

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI 

The Naira eased 1.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Friday, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it planned to resume forex sales to retail currency operators as the country reopens its airports for international travel.   The naira opened for trade at N385.50 per dollar […]
Business

Anti-corruption: Ex-SEC DG canvasses transparency

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Against the backdrops of the current drama going on in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power over allegations of corruption against some public officials, a former Director- General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Arunma Oteh, has suggested that the country entrench transparency in all sectors of the economy to stamp out graft. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica