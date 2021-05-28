IMAN accuses retired DIG of impersonation

The Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) yesterday accused a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Po-lice (DIG), Philom Ibrahim, of impersonation. IMAN in a statement by its Director-General Special Taskforce, Ambassador Chijioke Okoro, alleged that Ibrahim had been parading himself as director-general, and described it as “illegal and against the constitution of Importers Association of Nigeria and a contempt of court process.” Okoro alleged that DIG Ibrahim was using police letter-headed paper to issue letters of appointment to unsuspected Nigerians in the name of IMAN, even after he was no longer in service. “We therefore appeal to the general public and innocent Nigerians to discountenance such imposter to avoid being defrauded thereby becoming victims,” he advised.
