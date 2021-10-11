Imanah: Countries are popular because of what they produce, not politics

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Friska Farms Limited, Mr. Usman Imanah, in this interview with TONY CHUKWUNYEM, speaks about the opportunities and challenges in business and why Nigerian entrepreneurs should see themselves primarily as ambassadors of the country

Just a few years ago, you used to work with one of the leading banks in this country. Can you speak about your journey into entrepreneurship so far, starting with opening of your newest factory?

The opening of the factory was driven by the demand for increased production. We needed space to do proper production. We needed to scale up so that we could meet demand and also to achieve our goal of affordable nutrition.

So, this business started seven years ago as just a farm. When we started, we did not really have a plan; we didn’t know that it was going to get to this. We started at that time because everybody was going into agriculture and we wanted to have a business aside from paid employment so that if anything happens one would have something to fall back on.

To be honest, we got to this stage because our back was pushed to the wall. The farm had produced, but we couldn’t get buyers and the shelf life of what we were growing does not last long. We were forced to start processing so that the shelf life will increase so that we can sell.

It was Moringa. We were drying the leaves and looking for buyers, but the buyers were buying at a price that was not favourable to us. So, we had to find out what were they using it for? We saw that they were using it to make tea.

So, by 2015 ending, we started making tea from the leaves and, over the years, we started learning that people did not want to buy Moringa tea, people wanted solutions to their problems, which is why we started making products for different ailments. At the time we were making the tea, we were in a 3-bedroom flat in the Akoka area of Lagos and we were using one of the rooms.

The sitting room for mixing and one of the rooms for packaging. Then we grew and moved to Ikota, Lekki area, we started using our boys quarters. We got an automated machine from China that could produce in one day what manual production was doing in five days.

As were selling the tea, we were interacting with customers, getting into outlets and all that and we started to see that there was a gap in natural nutrition for baby food that was affordable.

The options that customers that are natural have in made in Nigeria are usually expensive when they get well packaged.

So, in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, we decided to fill that gap. We actually ran a survey of 200 mothers to find out what exactly they were looking for when they are buying baby food.

The top three findings of that survey was nutrition, affordability and palatability. So, taking that research, we used it to develop our product (Friska cereal). When we developed it, we realised that the boys quarters we were using could no longer serve and we had to move into a 4 bedroom duplex with boys quarters.

We did not even stay up to one year when we started rolling out and the demand started coming; that place became very small and that was why we had to move.

So, its been a journey from one r o o m in a three bed- room flat, to a boys quarters to a 4-bedr o o m d u p l e x , to now the factory we are in. And we k n o w that by the grace of God we will eventually want to move to a bigger space because of the way we have positioned our products and their acceptability.

Did venturing into export feature in your plans?

Yes, we plan to export. But as I ventured into the space, I started seeing that if you are in the agric business value chain and you understand economics, you would start to understand that probably one of the reasons why we are poor as a nation and even as Africans is because we focus on exporting commodities.

So when you export crude oil and you use the money to buy refined fuel you cannot be rich because the money you feel you are getting from exporting commodities, you are using it to buy finished products. And the truth is the ratio of a pricing of a commodity to the finished product is more than 10 times. Its just like a hunter that goes into the bush to hunt antelopes.

Maybe he gets three antelopes, which he sells to a woman who sells pepper soup for N50 each. So he has sold three antelopes for N150. The woman will process it into pepper soup. May be one antelope will give her seven plates and she will sell one plate for N50.

That is the main reason why we have slowed down on exporting. We want to even produce to international standards and serve Nigerians and then we can start to export.

This is because while export is good, I think that one of the things that can help this country is if we can even produce what we eat. What that would do is to reduce our dependence on foreign exchange.

One of the things that pain me is when I go into supermarkets and I see things that could have been produced here but are been brought from abroad. For instance, you see cashew nuts that were imported from the U.S. What did they (U.S.) do? Simple processing; they just harvest, they clean, they roast.

These are things you don’t even need a foreign machine to do in Nigeria, but we see those happening and we are wondering why is the country impoverished. There is no way you can be wealthy if you export commodities and import the processed products.

There are countries that don’t even have raw materials; all they do is process, add value and sell at a higher price and you see that they are wealthy nations.

So, what that tells us is that the wealth is in adding value. I’m not against pri- mary p r o – d u c – t i o n , but if you want to be wealthy as a nation, you must move from trading just commodities – especially when you have a population like Nigeria’s that requires a lot of processed stuff.

It is different for countries that don’t have huge population. So, they produce a lot of commodities, raw materials, they ship large volumes, but what they are buying as finished products is not much. But Nigeria has a population of over 200 million.

There is no way the volume of what you are importing would not wipe off what you have made from trad- ing commodities. So, yes, we have plans to export, but not raw Moringa. We want to export finished products so that we are not taking away the jobs that this would have created.

It is no longer news that the manufacturing sector is facing a lot of challenges. Yet, you still ventured into it. Can you highlight some of the key challenges you have faced?

The reason we are having this interview is because you want to know why I still ventured into this difficult space. If it was easy, it would not be phenomenal. I always tell people that as long as your business is legitimate, there would be challenges.

Challenges were not made for ghosts, they were made for human beings. You enter into the business and find solution. It is in finding that solution that you become exceptional and people would celebrate you. So, are we facing challenges? Yes.

There are some time that when the challenges are so much, I just switch off and do something else.

One of our products is for blood pressure and I don’t want to be my own major customer. The first major challenge is power. When you say you want to go into manufacturing, people would quickly warn you about inadequate power supply in the country. But the truth is there is no problem that does not have solution. I feel like that people don’t do enough research.

There are companies in the country, they call them Independent Power Project (IPP). If you go to Lekki, you will see a lot of them there. A lot of these estates have 24 hours power supply. They are paying more, but they have steady power supply.

The power industry as a whole, globally, there are a lot of developments. For instance, we have partnered with a company. We have inverters, solar. In fact, the solution we are going for the factory is off grid; so, we just have a generator as a backup.

So, there is a solution like that. And, to be honest, it is even slightly cheaper than the DisCos. A lot of factories have gone that way, some have moved on to gas. For you to be able to open your mind to do the research, you must have the mindset that ‘I will make this happen’.

A lot of people, before they even make that effort, they have given up; they allow the challenges to overwhelm them. Why not go in and look at what other people have done. I’m not saying that our solution is perfect, but there is a way. Then sourcing raw materials, insecurity and all, is a huge challenge.

But people are still farming. So, one of the things we are trying to do is to see if we can get a warehouse so that we buy during season, store somewhere secure and then we feed our production.

The first production we did for baby food, we partnered with the Borno State government. The commissioner for women affairs gave us 100 women from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

We trained them on how to grow corn and soya, they grew for us and we bought off them. What we wanted to do was to do something affordable, but that also has social impact. We were not able to go to Maiduguri again because the level of insecurity has increased. We are now trying to do it in Jos.

But recently, Jos has been facing the same challenge. That does not mean we would not stop trying. So, that is how we want to solve the raw materials problem -work directly with farmers, buy off them, store and use to feed our production cycle.

On logistics, it was really very challenging a few days ago. First, we were expecting raw materials from Jos, the truck had left four days earlier and the driver was not reachable. In those four days, I had over 10 tonnes of grains and other things that we use for production coming from Jos and the driver had switched off his phone; I didn’t know where he was.

Also, three of our distributors had placed orders for baby food. One of them was in Benin, another was in Port Harcourt and the third distributor was in Calabar.

So, we got a logistics company that was to move cartons of baby food. The first day the logistics company got to Benin, had to sleep in Asaba because IPOB locked down on Monday.

That whole day was gone. The next day, he went to deliver in Port Harcourt. It turns out that in Port Harcourt, trucks are not allowed to move during the day -another day gone.

He got to the Calabar distributor on the third day. So, we had lost days and this was apart from the fact that it rained and about two cartons were destroyed.

There was also the issue that the truck broke down in Abia and they had to transfer to another truck, which took it to Calabar where the driver started harassing the distributor for money. We face challenges everyday. Government agencies also come with their own issues.

Do you face challenges importing inputs for production?

The only thing we have to import directly is materials for the packaging. But we are even trying to change the packaging for something that can be produced locally. The goal is to achieve more than 99 per cent source locally. The truth is sourcing dollars is very, very challenging.

Were there any issues with getting NAFDAC approval for your products?

All our products are NAFDAC-approved. It took us a while getting approval, but I always tell people that have gone into production to start the process. What I have come to learn about Nigerians is that as a people, we don’t value our own products.

Nigerians are very quick to criticize anything Nigerian. But if you are a Nigerian and you take your time to do something that meets the highest standards, it is the Nigerians that will praise you.

That is why you see that when a Nigerian goes abroad and he is doing phenomenally well, everybody would come around; that is the only time we are united. Nigerians want somebody to do something phenomenal.

I have had people who have used our products and they would call me to express their surprise that they were produced in this country. I could have easily put a foreign address and say they are foreign products.

But when people look at them and say they are like foreign products, its now a case of pride. We have had people market for us, they have become our brand ambassadors.

When we went to NAFDAC and presented our products, they were excited – ‘are you sure this is a Nigerian product’ – that alone helped in us getting their approval. I have always said that if you are going to run a business in Nigeria, it’s not just about money; you are on a mission to help promote the country, because its entrepreneurs that put countries on the global map.

All the countries today that are popular are popular because of popular products from there that you are using, not because of their politics. South Korea – because of Samsung, the Chinese – because of their products and all that. So, if you are going to do something, let it be exceptional, because you are representing the country.

Have you tried to access any of the CBN’s intervention funds?

We have not applied for any CBN grant. We tried the Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (AGSMEIS), through NIRSAL, but they have not been disbursing for some time now, so we don’t know our status. I have tried BOI; its an on-going process.

