Business

IMB records lowest piracy in Nigeria, others in decades

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has recorded lowest piracy in Nigeria Togo, Benin and other countries in West and Central Africa between January and September, 2022.

 

In its latest report, the bureau said that there was a significant decline in the number of reported incidents in the region off West Africa, which had according to the organisation emerged as the world’s biggest piracy hot spot in recent years.

The IMB explained that it had just received 13 reports from the Gulf of Guinea so far this year, compared to 27 in 2021 and 46 in 2020, adding that global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry were the lowest recorded figure in three decades.

The bureau, which tracks piracy and coordinates the reporting of incidents to the authorities, however, cautioned against complacency calling for regional and international players to sustain their efforts to prevent piracy incidents.

Its latest global quarterly piracy report details 90 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the first nine months of 2022, saying that it reached their lowest levels since 1992.

The IMB Director, Michael Howlett said: “We commend the efforts of the coastal authorities of the Gulf of Guinea. While the decline is welcome, sustained and continued efforts of the coastal authorities and the presence of the international navies remain essential to safeguard seafarers and long-term regional and international shipping and trade.

“In at least 16 incidents the crew reported that the boarders had weapons but, in most cases, the boarders stole ship stores and property and departed when they were discovered.

“While these are so far considered low-level opportunistic crimes, with no crew kidnappings or vessel hijackings, littoral states are requested to increase patrols in what is a strategically important waterway for the shipping industry and for global trade.” He stressed that the reported incidents were down a further seven per cent against the first nine months of 2021, when the IMB received a total of 97 reports from ships.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG proffers solution to cargo security risks

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) currently being implemented by 23 countries including Cameroon is to be introduced in Nigerian ports to curb concealment, under-declaration and fraudulent practices as well as protect cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report     There is move by the Federal Government to tackle illegal movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition as well […]
Business

Facebook: We took down 1.3bn fake accounts in Oct-Dec

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform. The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said […]
Business

CIS inaugurates committees for optimal performance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated seven standing committees for 2020 to 2022 in pursuit of its strategic plan to strengthen operation and ensure adherence to highest standard of corporate governance. The committees, inaugurated Wednesday, are Programmes Committee, Education Committee, Continuing Professional Development Committee, ResearchandTechnicalCommittee, Investigating Panel Committee,Finance Committee, AuditCommitteeand Membership Committee . […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica