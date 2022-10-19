IMB records lowest piracy in Nigeria, others in decades

International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has recorded lowest piracy in Nigeria Togo, Benin and other countries in West and Central Africa between January and September, 2022.

In its latest report, the bureau said that there was a significant decline in the number of reported incidents in the region off West Africa, which had according to the organisation emerged as the world’s biggest piracy hot spot in recent years.

The IMB explained that it had just received 13 reports from the Gulf of Guinea so far this year, compared to 27 in 2021 and 46 in 2020, adding that global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry were the lowest recorded figure in three decades.

The bureau, which tracks piracy and coordinates the reporting of incidents to the authorities, however, cautioned against complacency calling for regional and international players to sustain their efforts to prevent piracy incidents.

Its latest global quarterly piracy report details 90 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the first nine months of 2022, saying that it reached their lowest levels since 1992.

The IMB Director, Michael Howlett said: “We commend the efforts of the coastal authorities of the Gulf of Guinea. While the decline is welcome, sustained and continued efforts of the coastal authorities and the presence of the international navies remain essential to safeguard seafarers and long-term regional and international shipping and trade.

“In at least 16 incidents the crew reported that the boarders had weapons but, in most cases, the boarders stole ship stores and property and departed when they were discovered.

“While these are so far considered low-level opportunistic crimes, with no crew kidnappings or vessel hijackings, littoral states are requested to increase patrols in what is a strategically important waterway for the shipping industry and for global trade.” He stressed that the reported incidents were down a further seven per cent against the first nine months of 2021, when the IMB received a total of 97 reports from ships.

