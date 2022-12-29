Sports

IMC goes tough over hooliganism

…Violent conduct attracts three points deduction
*Body confirms January 8 as Kick Off date

The Interim Management Committee for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday confirmed January 8 as the kick off date of the new domestic football season. This was done in the draw ceremony for an Abridged League format which took place in Abuja just as the IMC also sent a stern warning to all football clubs to shun hooliganism.

Chairman of the IMC, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, noted that it was important to eradicate hooliganism from the Nigerian league. He said: “Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the course of the league. “Any club which engage in violent conduct will not be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.

“We know what it means to have three points deducted from points already earned by a club in the league.” The draw event was eventually held as teams in the elite domestic football cadre were divided into two groups. According to the draw, Group A has Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba FC, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars. Group B comprises of Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers Int’l, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United. Elegbeleye revealed that the organisers have secured a sponsor to foot the indemnities of match officials for the next three years, with the payments to be done directly from the company to the appointed match officials.

“We are committed to eradicating the malaise of indebtedness to match officials, which compromises them and lowers their morale to do the right thing. “The IMC has also increased the winner’s prize for the season to the sum of N 100 million, which is a hundred percent increase on what was in place previously.”

 

