IMC has secured sponsorship for referees’ indemnities for three years –Elegbeleye

Chairman, Interim Management Committee IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has said the days of owing referees indemnity forcing them to rely on the home teams to foot the bills are over, BSNSports.com.ng reports The former Chairman of National Sports Commission added that the body has secured sponsor for payment of the referee Indemnities for the next three years.

He revealed this at the colourful draw ceremony held inside the press conference hall of the Sandralia Hotel, where the 20 NPFL teams were calibrated into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season, already approved by the NFF.

 

WC Ouster: Eagles line-up in Abuja was what ‘Nigerians’ wanted – official

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as sources reveal five new players were injected in Abuja by ‘forces’ A source close to the technical crew of the Super Eagles has revealed that some ‘Nigerians’ forced the starting line-up of the team on the crew against the Black Stars of Ghana. Eagles were lack-lustre all evening as they could only force the […]
Ndidi may go under knife

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…ruled out of AFCON qualifiers Eagles’ll miss midfielder, says Pascal Super Eagles midfielder may undergo surgical operations after he suffered an injury that has been described ‘nasty’ by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Eagles’ media officer Toyin Ibitoye announced yesterday that Ndidi had been ruled out of the team’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and […]
Minister expresses satisfaction with National Sports Festival despite challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has stated his satisfaction with the level of activities at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. The Minister swiftly returned to Asaba after attending the 62nd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government at the start of the week. […]

