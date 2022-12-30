IMC has secured sponsorship for referees’ indemnities for three years –Elegbeleye

Chairman, Interim Management Committee IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has said the days of owing referees indemnity forcing them to rely on the home teams to foot the bills are over, BSNSports.com.ng reports The former Chairman of National Sports Commission added that the body has secured sponsor for payment of the referee Indemnities for the next three years.

He revealed this at the colourful draw ceremony held inside the press conference hall of the Sandralia Hotel, where the 20 NPFL teams were calibrated into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season, already approved by the NFF.

