IMC insists NPFL’ll kick off December

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

The abridged Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2022/23 season will kick off in December, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye, has disclosed. Elegbeleye disclosed this exact date will be unveiled after ratification from the parent body, the Nigeria Football Federation.

Elegbeleye while addressing some journalists after the meeting between IMC and representatives of 20 NPFL Clubs at the Sandralia hotel in Utako, Abuja added that other issues of sponsorship, marketing and TV rights were thoroughly discussed. He said the league would definitely come better out of the plans they have for it like it was never in the previous years “I want to assure Nigerians that the 2022/23 NPFL will start this year. We (IMC and representatives of 20 NPFL Clubs) have agreed on the date but we can’t tell the public without approval from the NFF.

Once the issue of Club Licensing and all the participating clubs presented standard pitches good enough to be shown on television, the league will kick off. “We are on the same page with the Club Owners. We mean well for the league. We have engaged a lot of stakeholders on how to drive it well. “We have a number of sponsors already that will enable the league to be shown on TV. However, we still need to brief the NFF on sponsorship. “What I can assure everyone is that this season’s league will be better than we are used to have in the past.” the former National Sports Commission boss said.

 

