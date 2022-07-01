IMC mulls Muslim cemetery, orphanage home projects

The Island Muslims Coalition, a coalition of Muslim communities on Lagos Island, is planning to embark on Muslim Cemetery and Orphanage Home projects to take care of some notable challenges facing Muslim ummah in the communities. New Telegraph gathered that the IMC is an organisation born out of our deep belief, passion for worship of Allah and the silent prayer by the Muslim communities to serve and prepare a better environment for Muslims to live and practice their Deen appropriately.

Speaking at the event meant to deliberate on issues affecting the ummah in the communities, IMC Secretary, Alhaji Idris Taiwo, said that the need for various Muslim compliant facilities and structures to serve our Islamic purpose cannot be overemphasized and has been long overdue for the Muslim Ummah habiting along the Lekki corridor (Lagos Island) in general. According to him, a cemetery facility has been particularly lacking, amongst others, adding that it has become an urgent starting point for our actualization journey. He said: “We have had to travel far and beyond the peninsula to bury our dead often, majorly due to the unavailability of Muslim cemeteries in the immediate vicinity. Though we always find favor with other Muslim communities that have successfully established cemeteries over the years.

It is gradually becoming inconvenient for all. ” He added that some masjids and communities, such as Lighthouse Community, VGC Masjid, Lekki Muslim Ummah, Roxton Masjid, just to mention a few, are trying independently to establish and build a Muslim cemetery facility of their own. This process has continued. He said: ” We lack in areas such as schools, orphanages, cemeteries, halal food outlets and markets, health facilities, amongst others, to facilitate our togetherness better. The journey is for all of us to achieve collectively while we travel through life in this temporal world.

The ownership belongs to all Muslims. IMC will, in shaa Allah, function and remain a body to structure and strategize as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to better achieve our set goals now and in the future.” Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of IMC and Deputy President of the Muslim Ummah of South- West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, said the youth development centre would specifically target the engagement of youths to stem the tide of restiveness in society. The Managing Director of Med- View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, decried the breakdown of family ties while appealing to parents to take the training of their children with the utmost seriousness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...