IMC must maintain three points deduction from erring clubs – Udi

Former Akwa United coach, Duke Udi, has applauded the decision of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) currently overseeing the running of the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) to deduct three points and three goals from any club involving in any act that will bring the league to disrepute. Itwouldberecalledthatnewly promoted Bayelsa United was recently docked three points and three goals by the IMC following breaches of the NPFL framework in their 1-1 draw against Doma United in Yenagoa. Speaking withNew Telegraph, Udi said such action will definitely bring sanity to the league and stop all the at- tack on officials and opposing team. “I really like the deduction of those three points, because three points is more than N50 million,” he said.

“Three points can take a team to relegation like what happened to Kano Pillars. It is just a testament to other teams that it is not just about playing, you must caution your supporters. “Once you make that mistake and loose three points, that three points has made the league to be stable as I am talking to you now and the sanctions of referees.

“Some of the matches I watched too, for example, Tornadoes against Rivers United, that was a clear goal, there was no excuse from the referee and thank God the next day he was sanctioned and they asked him to step aside. “These are the things we are saying. When we keep saying this over and over again, when we get there, we can compete with the best in Africa. We will go to all the teams in Africa both home and away so that is what we are looking for.”

