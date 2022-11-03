IMC, NTA meet to discuss terrestrial TV rights for NPFL

The interim management company set up by the Sports Ministry to repackage, rebrand, and restructure the Nigeria Professional Football League, has taken a giant step towards achieving these objectives with a progressive meeting with the Nigeria Television Authority, that took place recently in Abuja The meeting which had in attendance the chairman of the IMC, Gbenga Elegbeleye, and other members of his team, took place at the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA office, with the Director General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, also in attendance. Discussions centered on how NTA can partner with the league body in broadcasting live matches of the NPFL to Nigerians. No decision was reached at Tuesday’s meeting as both parties have agreed to meet again and finalize discussions.
