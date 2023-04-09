IMC pledges to sustain fairness, transparency in decisions

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has assured Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs and all stakeholders of fair, transparent and balanced decisions on all issues requiring the intervention of the league body. Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of IMC, in a statement said it’s decisions has never been made to favour any club including those of Board members and cited an earlier sanction on Niger Tornadoes, whoseChairman, AdamuMohammed is on the board of the IMC. He therefore offered assurances that IMC interventions through the instrument of the Summary Jurisdiction will always apportion sanctions on, and reliefs to clubs based on findings supported by the rules. He also dismissed allegation of playing football politics as he said such claim was not supported by the facts on hand in the fixture between Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars. “Our rulings are blind to who or what clubs are involved as we only adhere strictly to the dictates of the Framework and Rules. In a MatchDay 6 ruling, we fined Niger Tornadoes who has their Chairman as our Board member. The rule was not bent to favour him,” Owumi said.

