IMC pledges to sustain fairness, transparency in decisions

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has assured Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs and all stakeholders of fair, transparent and balanced decisions on all issues requiring the intervention of the league body. Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of IMC, in a statement said it’s decisions has never been made to favour any club including those of Board members and cited an earlier sanction on Niger Tornadoes, whoseChairman, AdamuMohammed is on the board of the IMC. He therefore offered assurances that IMC interventions through the instrument of the Summary Jurisdiction will always apportion sanctions on, and reliefs to clubs based on findings supported by the rules. He also dismissed allegation of playing football politics as he said such claim was not supported by the facts on hand in the fixture between Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars. “Our rulings are blind to who or what clubs are involved as we only adhere strictly to the dictates of the Framework and Rules. In a MatchDay 6 ruling, we fined Niger Tornadoes who has their Chairman as our Board member. The rule was not bent to favour him,” Owumi said.
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets one foot in FIFA World Cup, hammer Senegal 3-1
Two-time World Cup silver medallists Nigeria all but assured of a spot at this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals after a sterling performance condemned Senegal’s U-20 girls to a 3-1 defeat on home ground in Thies on Saturday evening. Effervescent winger Flourish Sebastine, who plays her club football for Edo Queens, hit a […]
FA charges Cavani over social media post
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a social media post last month. The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story from a fan which featured a racially offensive term after United’s 3-2 win at Southampton. The post has since been deleted. United stressed the word was clearly used […]
Senate President, hails Joshua
The senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has heaped praises on Nigerian Anthony Joshua following his 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night. Joshua had floored Pulev on three occasions and ended the fight with a vicious right hand to retain […]