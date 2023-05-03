Sports

IMC reassures stakeholders on fixtures fidelity

Stakeholders and followers of the Nige- ria Premier Football League (NPFL) have been offered assurances that fixtures would be played as scheduled except for those already disrupted by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competition games that involved Rivers United.

The Nigerian representative in the CAF Confederation Cup exited the competition last Sunday at the quarter final stage after a 2-0 aggregate score against Young Africans of Tanzania.

The Port Harcourt side, playing in Group B of the NPFL had some fixtures rescheduled to enable them have full focus on the continental ties. “Our fixtures fidelity has been proven from the kickoff and we are working to accommodate Rivers United’s outstanding games to ensure the season is concluded with minimal blip,” noted Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Premier League drops Black Lives Matter slogan from players’ shirts

  Premier League players will no longer have the Black Lives Matter slogan on their shirts. Instead, shirts will feature a patch with the league’s own anti-racism campaign, No Room for Racism, when the competition gets underway again over the weekend, reports Sky Sports. Black Lives Matter (BLM) was added to kits when the season re-started in the summer, following […]
CBN Senior Tennis Open: Gov dangles N.5m before Junior tourney’s winners

Winners at the Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament who proceed to win at the Seniour CBN Tennis Open will earn extra N500,000, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The Director of International Tennis Academy, the organisers of the junoiur tournament, Godwin Kienka, who made this announcement during the final of the 2020 edition of the […]
Benin vs Nigeria: Five Squirrels that can hurt Super Eagles

Saturday’s meeting between Benin and Nigeria in Porto-Novo sees the top two sides in Group L do battle with qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon the objective. Nigeria lead the way with eight points, with this weekend’s opponents a single point behind and the Squirrels will look to get even after […]

