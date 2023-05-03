IMC reassures stakeholders on fixtures fidelity

Stakeholders and followers of the Nige- ria Premier Football League (NPFL) have been offered assurances that fixtures would be played as scheduled except for those already disrupted by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competition games that involved Rivers United.

The Nigerian representative in the CAF Confederation Cup exited the competition last Sunday at the quarter final stage after a 2-0 aggregate score against Young Africans of Tanzania.

The Port Harcourt side, playing in Group B of the NPFL had some fixtures rescheduled to enable them have full focus on the continental ties. “Our fixtures fidelity has been proven from the kickoff and we are working to accommodate Rivers United’s outstanding games to ensure the season is concluded with minimal blip,” noted Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).