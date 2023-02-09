Sports

IMC sanctions El-Kanemi Warriors, rejects fixture adjustment requests

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Far-reaching disciplinary measures were rolled out by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday even as various requests by clubs for change of venue and postponement of fixtures were also addressed.

El-Kanemi Warriors were fined and are to play their remaining fixtures of the first half of the season behind closed doors just as the Coach of Bayelsa United received a warning to be of good conduct. The IMC after a review of findings of the official reports of the MatchDay 5 fixture between El-Kanemi Warriors and Bendel Insurance, found the host team to have breached Rule B13.52 for failure to provide adequate and effective security for all persons involved in the match and which led to the destruction of the camera tripod of the away team, and disagreements prior to the resumption of the second half.

El-Kanemi was thus fined N500,000 for failure to provide adequate and effective security, N250,000 being compensatory payment to Coach Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance and an order to replace the damaged camera tripod of Bendel Insurance. Following his apologies for making unguarded public statement on the league contrary to Rule C15 and Appendix B7, Coach Deprieye Tebowei of Bayelsa United, received a final reprimand with a warning to refrain from further breach of the rules on conduct of club officials. “The respondent and officials of Bayelsa United are further advised to direct their grievances and complaints through the official channels in the future,” the IMC further advised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Suarez scores twice on Atletico debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Luis Suarez scored twice and set up another on his Atletico Madrid debut against Granada despite only coming on in the 70th minute. Atleti were 3-0 up through goals from Diego Costa, Angel Correa and Joao Felix when the signing from Barcelona came on. He was only on the pitch for two minutes when […]
Sports

Pochettino to leave PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coach Mauricio Pochettino is to leave Paris St-Germain following talks with the club at the end of last week. PSG are still to make a formal announcement but it is understood the former Tottenham manager, 50, will not serve the final year of his contract, reports the BBC. Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Nice […]
Sports

Mane’s leg injury ‘not too bad’ ahead of World Cup – Coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senegal forward Sadio Mane’s leg injury is “not too bad”, Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller said on Tuesday. Mane was substituted early in Bayern’s home match against Werder Bremen with an injury to his leg, replaced by former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the 20th minute. The former Liverpool player went directly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica