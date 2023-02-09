IMC sanctions El-Kanemi Warriors, rejects fixture adjustment requests

Far-reaching disciplinary measures were rolled out by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday even as various requests by clubs for change of venue and postponement of fixtures were also addressed.

El-Kanemi Warriors were fined and are to play their remaining fixtures of the first half of the season behind closed doors just as the Coach of Bayelsa United received a warning to be of good conduct. The IMC after a review of findings of the official reports of the MatchDay 5 fixture between El-Kanemi Warriors and Bendel Insurance, found the host team to have breached Rule B13.52 for failure to provide adequate and effective security for all persons involved in the match and which led to the destruction of the camera tripod of the away team, and disagreements prior to the resumption of the second half.

El-Kanemi was thus fined N500,000 for failure to provide adequate and effective security, N250,000 being compensatory payment to Coach Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance and an order to replace the damaged camera tripod of Bendel Insurance. Following his apologies for making unguarded public statement on the league contrary to Rule C15 and Appendix B7, Coach Deprieye Tebowei of Bayelsa United, received a final reprimand with a warning to refrain from further breach of the rules on conduct of club officials. “The respondent and officials of Bayelsa United are further advised to direct their grievances and complaints through the official channels in the future,” the IMC further advised.

