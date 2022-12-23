Sports

IMC shifts league opener to January 8 as Clubs want big grant

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC) has shifted the kickoff date of the league from December 28 to January 8. IMC Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye said that the draw for the new season will hold on December 28 while the new season will kick off on January 8, 2023.

He disclosed that the postponement was at the instant of the Club Owners who said the December date was not realistic in face of the paucity of funds being experienced by most of the clubs. When asked if the IMC will give the clubs financial support to kick start the league, he replied that the IMC will definitely give the clubs some money but did not give the exact figure. “We had a meeting with football league stakeholders on the way forward for the Nigeria league. “We will definitely give the clubs’ startup support. The amount will be determined by our sponsors.

He explained that all the reports that the clubs will get around N200m were mere speculations adding that the clubs will definitely get a takeoff grant. Elegbeleye wondered if the clubs who are agitating for takeoff grants have been getting much in the last six years. He assured that the sponsors will determine what each club will get for the new season and that will be unfolded at the draws. Efforts by our correspondent to speak with some club owners were rebuffed as they were visibly angry over the yet-to-beannounced takeoff grant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

National Unity Wrestling Championship: Nigeria, Egypt, others set to rumble in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Professional wrestlers from Nigeria and some other African countries are expected to participate in the Nigeria Professional Wrestling Federation (NPWF) National Unity Wrestling Championship slated for the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday. This was disclosed by the federation’s president Chief John Uche while announcing the activities line up to commemorate […]
Sports

Fearless powers Pillions Hangout with Bikerz

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The city of Lagos was agog recently with a biker fest of top power bikers’ clubs and non-bikers from across Nigeria who stormed the historic venue of Freedom Park, Lagos Island, in a revving power bike show. It was the ‘Pillions Hangout with Bikerz,’ sponsored by Fearless, a leading energy drink from beverage manufacturer, Rite […]
Sports

JUST IN: Brazil v Argentina match officials suspended for ‘serious errors’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) who officiated in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina have been suspended for “serious errors”, the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL has said. An incident in the goalless draw where Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi appeared to elbow Raphinha — which left the Brazilian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica