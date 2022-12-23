IMC shifts league opener to January 8 as Clubs want big grant

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC) has shifted the kickoff date of the league from December 28 to January 8. IMC Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye said that the draw for the new season will hold on December 28 while the new season will kick off on January 8, 2023.

He disclosed that the postponement was at the instant of the Club Owners who said the December date was not realistic in face of the paucity of funds being experienced by most of the clubs. When asked if the IMC will give the clubs financial support to kick start the league, he replied that the IMC will definitely give the clubs some money but did not give the exact figure. “We had a meeting with football league stakeholders on the way forward for the Nigeria league. “We will definitely give the clubs’ startup support. The amount will be determined by our sponsors.

He explained that all the reports that the clubs will get around N200m were mere speculations adding that the clubs will definitely get a takeoff grant. Elegbeleye wondered if the clubs who are agitating for takeoff grants have been getting much in the last six years. He assured that the sponsors will determine what each club will get for the new season and that will be unfolded at the draws. Efforts by our correspondent to speak with some club owners were rebuffed as they were visibly angry over the yet-to-beannounced takeoff grant.

