IMC will deliver on B’ball mandate, says Nzekwu

The chairman of the Interim Management Committee inaugurated at the weekend by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to oversee the affairs of Basketball in Nigeria for a period of two years, Henry Nzekwu, has promised Nigerians and lovers of basketball that the committee will surely deliver on the mandate given to it.

 

The Terms of Reference of the committee are to amongst others, draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots, attract corporate sponsors and revive the moribund domestic leagues for the development of the game within two years, and ensure the development of Basketball facilities in the entire country, and any other thing that will facilitate the development of the game in Nigeria.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Nzekwu says the IMC knows that the task is enormous, but the body is up to it as all the members of the committee are all committed to the development of the game of basketball. “It is not going to be easy but with the support of Nigerians and the government, I am sure we are going to deliver,” he said.

 

“This is a call to service to us and because we want to take basketball to the height it’s supposed to be, we are going to give it our all. “Like I said during the inauguration, we are going to start work immediately and hit the ground running because we don’t really have the time on our hands.

 

