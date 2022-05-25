IMC’ll revive domestic basketball –Adewunmi

Coach Aderemi Adewunmi, a member of the newly-constituted Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the country’s basketball has said the major work of the committee will be to revive the domestic league. Speaking on a Brila FM Radio programme monitored by our correspondent, the MFM basketball team of Lagos coach promised to try his best to contribute meaningfully to the development of the game. While lamenting the inability of the local league to be staged in the last few years, Adewunmi said so many players and coaches have been rendered useless as they have not been doing anything in the last four to five years. “I will do my best with others so that at the end of the day, Nigerians will be happy with what we are going to contribute to move Nigeria Basketball forward,” he said.

“The local league has been abandoned for the past four to five years and we have coaches, players that are employed by different clubs. Now they are just roaming about with no job. “I don’t think we have up to three teams that are still paying full salary or even half salary, the others are getting nothing and we are fighting for international championship, although it is not a good thing that we are not going to be taking part in international tournament, but let us have a solid foundation from Nigeria and from there things can get better.

