IMC’s current template good for football growth

A major drama was recorded last week in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as Remo Stars were docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions imposed on the club by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the assault on Referee Ndubuisi Ukah and subsequent disruption of the Match Day 12 fixture against Gombe United.

We recall that the match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the following day after the referee was assaulted in the dressing room at half-time as a result of Remo Stars’ failure to provide adequate security for the officials. Surely, this will serve as a deterrent to other teams. The strong political will of the IMC to carry out sanctions is good for the league because losing three points is huge for any team.

The referee in question was said to have been threatened by the fans of the home team at halftime and one wonders how they were able to make their way into the dressing room of the officials. The referee refused to continue the match and it was postponed for 24 hours. We commend the IMC for making sure the match took place the next day and also the sanctions imposed on the home team plus the fines were appropriate. Owner of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, is a member of the IMC and if his team can be punished, no team should be spared in the new order. We again recall that the IMC also deducted three points from Bayelsa United for similar disciplinary infractions while an official of Shooting Stars, who was caught on video urinating on the pitch during a match, was suspended and the Ibadan club heavily fined.

It is impressive that the IMC is bringing decorum into the domestic league unlike what we witnessed in the past After the first stanza of the abridged league, the scorecard was interesting as a total of 15 away wins were recorded with nine from Group A and 6 from Group B after 10 rounds of matches. We hereby charge the IMC to devise the strategy to bring back fans to the stadiums and ensure more visibility for the league on television.

The aspiration of the strategic partners to ensure the salaries of players could be N3 million or above in the next few years and that private clubs will gradually ease out government-owned clubs are great ideas but equally urge the authorities to draw up steps to ensure the current templates are vigorously followed. No doubt, the Nigerian league deserves good tidings such that the homebased national team will be winning CHAN events while the continental teams will also bounce back to trophy winning ways. The country’s domestic league is gradually getting back on track. Taking it this far was not an easy battle. One recalls the efforts of the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare who was vehement about the annihilation of the League Management Company (LMC) that took the game to its lowest ebb. And so birthed the IMC with the mandate to save the league.

Led by Gbenga Elegbeleye, the IMC, in less than six months, has made serious progress. Credit also goes to the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, who embraced the IMC project which he personally inaugurated in Abuja. The amazing successes of the IMC further came to the fore during a recent mid-term report of the league body. Elegbeleye was particularly happy that the country’s domestic league calendar was back on track to be balanced like other ones abroad. The current season which took off in December will end in May just like every other league in various parts of the world while the new campaign will start in August as a full season.

He noted that it was a big battle with the clubs when the abridged format was proposed but the reason for it is now clear. He said: “We fought a good battle by staging an abridged league and the purpose is to ensure our league starts and ends at the same time as other leagues in various parts of the world. We have achieved stability in many areas including discipline because any club found wanting will lose three points.

“The calendar imbalance has been solved now. When we took over, referees were being owed over three years of indemnities but we started on a fresh note courtesy of our strategic partners, GTI. Today, match officials receive their money 48 hours before the match just as the hotels they will stay at will also be paid at the same time.” IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, and GTI’s Project Manager for the Nigeria Football Funds, Nelson Ine, described the NPL as a national project and a prospective treasure. GTI’s impact on the finances and setting template are commendable while the stern measures of the IMC are also top notch. We make bold to say the template being built now must be maintained for the overall growth of the domestic league which for now is very promising.