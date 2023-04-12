Sports

IMC’s hammer falls on Wikki as club gets points deduction, N2.5m fine

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has come hard on Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, imposing stiff sanctions on the club for the violent conduct of their fans during a Nigeria Premier Football League match with Bayelsa United on April 9, 2023.

The Bauchi-based out-fit were hit fines totalling N2.5m, three points and three goals deduction and closure of their home stadium to fans for the rest of the season.

The IMC, in a Summary Jurisdiction Notice signed by Davidson Owumi, its Head of Operations, found the erring club in breach of Rule B8.21, Rule C11, B13.52 and B13.18 of the NPFL Framework and Rules.

“For breach of Rule B8.21, the club was fined N1m for failing to provide adequate security for the match officials before, during, and after the match which resulted in the assault of the match officials.

“In a second charge for breach of Rule C11, Wikki Tourists was ordered to be de- ducted three points and three goals for assault on Match Officials by the fans. “In the third finding for breach of Rule B13.18, the club was fined N500,000 for failure to provide adequate security and implement effective crowd control resulting in the fans throwing objects on to the field of play, targeting Match Officials and disrupting play.

“Wikki was also ordered to make a compensatory pay- ment totaling N1m to the four Match Officials at N250,000 for each,” the Summary Jurisdiction Notice read. According to the IMC, Wikki Tourists are required to within 48 hours and in accordance with Rule C26, communicate in writing to the IMC, submitting to the ruling or electing to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Hosts Cameroon kicked off the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso in the Group A opener yesterday. Cameroon fought back to win 2-1 with Captain Vincent Aboubakar scoring two penalties in the game at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé.   Gustavo Sangare scored in the 24th minute to give Burkina Faso the lead in […]
Sports

CBN Tennis Open: Imeh, Quadre retain titles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The defending champion of the men’s singles title of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open tournament, Imeh Joseph, survived an early scare to record 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Oparaoji Uche to retain title. Imeh carted home the giant trophy plus the N1m star prize at stake.   The story was not different […]
Sports

Napoli block Osimhen from moving to England

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is unlikely to join Newcastle United, Arsenal or Liverpool of England following a decision by his club’s top brass not to let him go.   Though Osimhen is widely being touted for a move to England, he is instead bound to stay on for much longer at the Italian […]

Leave a Reply