IMC’s stern measures and prospective NPL revolution

It is no news that the country’s domestic league is gradually getting back on track, especially Nigeria Premier League also known as the Nigeria Professional Football League. Taking it this far was not an easy battle. One recalls the efforts of the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare who was vehement about the annihilation of the League Management Company that took the game to its lowest ebb in the country and also on the continent. The league was not on television, officiating was poor, hooliganism reigned supreme with the LMC treating erring clubs with kid gloves.

Some stadia hosting games were not worthy just as the welfare of players was not being taken care of. Referees were complaining of being owed indemnities and so it was an overall bad situation. And so came the Interim Management Committee set up by the Sports Minister to restructure the league.

Led by Gbenga Elegbeleye, the IMC under six months have made serious progress. Credit also goes to the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, who embraced the IMC project which he personally inaugurated in Abuja. The amazing successes of the IMC further came to the fore during a recent mid-term report of the league body. Elegbeleye was particularly happy that the country’s domestic league calendar was back on track to be balanced like other ones abroad. The current season which took off in December will end in May just like every other league in various parts of the world while the new season will start in August as a full season. He noted that it was a big battle with the clubs when the abridged format was proposed but the reason for it is now clear.

He said: “We fought a good battle by staging an abridged league and the purpose is to ensure our league starts and ends same time as other leagues in various parts of the world. We have achieved stability in many areas including discipline because any club found wanting will lose three points outright.

“The calendar imbalance has been solved now. When we took over, referees were being owed over three years of indemnities but we started on a fresh note courtesy of our strategic partners, GTI. Today, match officials receive their money 48 hours before the match just as the hotels they will stay will also be paid same time.” IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, and GTI’s Project Manager for the Nigeria Football Funds, Nelson Ine, described the NPL as a national project and a prospective treasure. GTI’s impact on the finances and setting template are commendable while the stern measures of the IMC are also top notch. During the week, Remo Stars were docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions imposed on the club by the IMC for the assault on match Referee Ndubuisi Ukah and subsequent disruption of the MatchDay 12 fixture against Gombe United.

The match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the next day after the referee was assaulted in the dressing room at half-time as a result of Remo Stars’ failure to provide adequate security for the match officials. No doubt, this is the way to go to serve as deterrent to other teams. The strong political will of the IMC to carry out sanctions is good for the league because losing three points is huge for any team. The referee in question was said to have been threatened by the fans of the home team at half-time and one wonders how they made their way into the dressing room of the officials.

The referee refused to continue the match and it was postponed till next day. I commend the IMC for making sure the match took place next day and also the sanctions imposed on the home team plus the fines were appropriate. Owner of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname is a member of the IMC and if his team can be punished, no team will be spared in the new order.

One can easily recall that the IMC also deducted three points from Bayelsa United for similar disciplinary issues while an official of Shooting Stars who was caught on video urinating on the pitch during a match was suspended and the Ibadan club heavily fined. The IMC is bringing decorum into the domestic league unlike what we witnessed in the past After the first stanza of the abridged league, the scorecard was interesting as a total of 15 away wins were recorded with nine from Group A and 6 from Group B after 10 rounds of matches. Going forward, the IMC must devise the strategy to bring back fans to the stadia and ensure more visibility for the league on television. The aspiration of the strategic partners to ensure the salaries of players could be N3m or above in the next few years and that private clubs will gradually ease out government-owned clubs are great ideas but steps to actualize these must be vigorously followed. Nigerian league deserves good tidings such that the home-based national team will be winning CHAN events while the continental teams will also bounce back to trophy winning mode on the continent.

