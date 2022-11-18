News

IMD: Show good example in forthcoming elections, Buhari urges men

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with men, particularly in Nigeria, as the world celebrates another International Men’s Day (IMD), which thoughtfully places the spotlight on health issues, modelling and leadership roles, sacrifices and other multi-layered responsibilities of men, which include respect for women.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President reiterated the pivotal role of men in ensuring a safe, peaceful and progressive environment, given their visible positions in families, governments, communities, and leadership in religious, traditional and political institutions.

While recognising the strong, influential and significant position of women in building the nation over the years, with evidence in their rising profiles, the President specially urged men to be guided in protecting and promoting democracy in Nigeria, by ensuring full participation in the forthcoming elections in 2023, adhering to regulations of the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and exploring redress in the courts.

On the theme of this year’s IMD, “Men Leading By Example”, the President called on men to take the front row in safeguarding and protecting national assets and shun acts of violence, like targeting of the offices and stores of the electoral body, which only adds to the cost of governance and projects the country as unstable.

 

Our Reporters

