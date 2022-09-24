Ime Udoka suspended over consensual affair with Celtics’ employee

The Boston Celtics have announced a season-long suspension of their Nigerian- American head coach, Ime Udoka. The NBA franchise on their official Twitter handle said Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for “violations of team policies.” “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the team said in a statement. “The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Though the Celtics were silent about what Udoka’s policy violations were, an earlier report by ESPN and The Athletic revealed the 45-year-old had a consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff that broke the franchise’s code of conduct. Udoka’s season-long suspension ranks among the harshest ever issued to an NBA head coach, and it is coming barely a week to the commencement of the Celtics’ pre-season training camp. In a statement obtained by ESPN, Udoka said he has graciously accepted the Celtics’ decision and would make no further comments on the issue.

