Imeh, Marylove, cruise to CBN Open semis

United States-based Marylove Edwards was in fine form as she stopped the former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner Sarah Adegoke 6-2 retired to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles of the ongoing 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship. Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, outclassed Ronke Akingbade 6-0,6-1 to enter the last 8.

The semifinal match involving was still ongoing as of press time. The men’s singles defending champion Joseph Imeh first defeated Clifford Enesoregbe 5-0 retired to cruise into the quarter-finals and later won another game to advance to the semi-finals while Nonso Madueke earned a 6-4,6-1 victory over Ojo Oyelami to advance to the next quarterfinal.

Seed 3,Musa Mohhammed came from a set down to beat 2014 winner, Henry Atseye 4-6,7-6,6-2 while Thomas Otu also came from a set down to stop old warhorse, Shehu Lawal, with a 3-6,6-3,6-2 win as Micheal Chima claimed victory over Peter Lawal with 6-0,6-2 win to advance move on too. The wheelchair category was not left out as Alex Adewale beat Ajani Idowu 4-0,4-1 in one of the men’s singles match-up while Simon Promise sent Kayode Alabi Samuel packing via a 4-0,4-0 defeat.

Our Reporters

Sports

Saka in dilemma as Nigeria, England beckon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Arsenal star, Bukayo saka, is currently in dilemma as Nigeria and England continue to court the player to feature for their respective national teams. Saka has been in imperative form for the Gunners since breaking into the first team this campaign, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 38 games across all competitions, and […]
Sports

Europa League: Battle of former winners in Cologne

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

The RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany provides the setting for the first of the semi-finals of the Europa League with two former winners going head-to-head in a one off game to decide who makes it to the final.   Although due to the havoc caused by the coronavirus there will hardly be anyone in the stadium, […]
Sports

Eagles’ camp excites Dessers, Akpoguma

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Two new invitees, Cyriel Dessers and Kevin Akpoguma have expressed delight to be in the current Super Eagles camp preparing for back-to-back friendly games in Austria. Racing Genk striker, l Dessers is eager to make his first outing in a Super Eagles shirt, insisting it’s a dream to be a part of the Nigerian squad […]

