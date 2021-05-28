Imeh, Marylove, cruise to CBN Open semis

United States-based Marylove Edwards was in fine form as she stopped the former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner Sarah Adegoke 6-2 retired to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles of the ongoing 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship. Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, outclassed Ronke Akingbade 6-0,6-1 to enter the last 8.

The semifinal match involving was still ongoing as of press time. The men’s singles defending champion Joseph Imeh first defeated Clifford Enesoregbe 5-0 retired to cruise into the quarter-finals and later won another game to advance to the semi-finals while Nonso Madueke earned a 6-4,6-1 victory over Ojo Oyelami to advance to the next quarterfinal.

Seed 3,Musa Mohhammed came from a set down to beat 2014 winner, Henry Atseye 4-6,7-6,6-2 while Thomas Otu also came from a set down to stop old warhorse, Shehu Lawal, with a 3-6,6-3,6-2 win as Micheal Chima claimed victory over Peter Lawal with 6-0,6-2 win to advance move on too. The wheelchair category was not left out as Alex Adewale beat Ajani Idowu 4-0,4-1 in one of the men’s singles match-up while Simon Promise sent Kayode Alabi Samuel packing via a 4-0,4-0 defeat.

Like this: Like Loading...