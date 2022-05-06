Imeobi Ohanaeze to Buhari: Release Nnamdi Kanu to douse insecurity in S’East

…condemns worsening security in the zone

…orders Ndigbo to obtain voter cards …reiterates call for next president to emerge from S’East

The Imeobi (the Elders Council) of the pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday in Enugu called for the release of the detained leader of the outlawed pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a way of dousing the security tension in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

This is even as the elders condemned in its entirety the worsening security situation in the region and called on all Igbo to put hands on deck to halt the slide. The Imeobi Ohanaeze reiterated her call for the next president of Nigeria to emerge from South East geopolitical zone The communiqué was signed by the president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. George Obiozor said the group “strongly believes that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths in detention is the first crucial step towards restoring peace and security in the South East. “We are convinced that the Nnamdi Kanu issue can only be resolved through dialogue.

“Ndigbo are irrevocably committed to a Nigerian President from the South East Zone in 2023.” The Imeobi, which is the highest organ of Ohanaeze, also deliberated on a wide range of issues including the January 10, 2021 Ohanaeze election held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri-Imo State, Insecurity in the South- East, 2023 Presidency, need for our people to acquire Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as well as the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund (ASF). The communiqué reads: “Imeobi congratulates the current National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which emerged through the January 10, 2021 election held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, and also commends the efforts of the Ohanaeze leadership in steering the ship even in these trying times.

“Imeobi calls on the entire Igbo nation to give the executive their full support, which they have earned and deserved. Imeobi also calls on those aggrieved with the outcome of the election to lend their support to the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.” The Imeobi Ohanaeze expressed the need for the people of the South East to redouble their efforts towards the ongoing voters registration exercise by sensitizing the people on the importance of the exercise and getting their PVCs where they reside.

