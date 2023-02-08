IMF advises CBN to shift currency notes deadline

…reiterates position on unified exchange rate

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider extending the deadline for new currency notes should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.

The Fund hinged its advice on the heels of “hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new bank notes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process”.

The Fund admonition coincided with the Supreme Court judgement stopping the apex bank from ending use of old naira notes on Friday.

The Supreme Court gave the order in a suit filed by three APC-controlled states – Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

In another development, the Fund reiterated its suggestion for unified and market-clearing exchange rate to CBN; and called for dismantling of various exchange rate windows.

