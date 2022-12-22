Business

IMF advises Nigeria, others to save oil revenue

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged oil exporting countries in sub-Saharan Africa, such as Nigeria, to target buffers of around 5 to 10 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to enable them manage large swings in oil prices. In a report released yesterday, the IMF said that its recommendation means that many countries will need to maintain annual fiscal surpluses up to one per cent per annum over a 10-year period.

The authors of the report stated: “As noted in our latest Regional Economic Outlook, oil prices have fluctuated from lows of $23 per barrel to a peak of $120 over the last two years, resulting in highly uncertain revenues in oil-dependent economies. “However, most oil exporters in the region haven’t accumulated enough savings to insure against unpredictable oil price changes. In fact, sovereign wealth funds in sub-Saharan Africa hold assets of just 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product— compared to 72 per cent in the Middle East and North Africa—forcing countries to borrow or draw down financial assets when oil prices fall.

“As a result, in the decade through 2020, the region’s oil producers have grown over two percentage points slower per year than non-resource intensive countries. Debt service costs have also been almost twice as high than in other sub-Saharan African countries. “Moreover, as countries transition to low-carbon energy sources, oil revenues could sharply decline. By 2030, oil revenues in the region could fall by as much as a quarter and by 2050, by half. Building buffers now would help the region’s oil exporters navigate the transition toward clean energy while managing oil price fluctuations.”

 

