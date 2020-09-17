Business

IMF: Africa’s recovery needs billions of dollars, reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sub-Saharan Africa will need hundreds of billions of dollars and reforms that bring change for a resilient recovery from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Support from the international community that includes stepped-up debt relief, financing and capacity development will be needed, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Abebe Aemro Selassie, the director of the lender’s Africa department, said Tuesday in a blog post.

The IMF has approved more than $15 billion in financial assistance and debt-service relief to sub-Saharan African countries to offset the impact of the pandemic and “certainly will be doing more in the years ahead,” they said. The regional economy will probably contract by 3.2 per cent this year, before rebounding to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook published in June. In addition to assistance from multilateral lenders, many African

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NEPZA, firm to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export, there is currently an on-going talk between the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Farmcrowdy, the country’s first digital agriculture platform to establish an agriculture special economic zone (SEZ) for Nigeria. This was the outcome of a meeting between the Managing Director/Chief Executive, NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji […]
Business

How we closed fantastic deals despite pandemic –Popoola

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

Olawale Popoola is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HighBridge Homes Limited, one of the foremost players in Nigeria’s real industry. He explains how good track record helped his firm blossom despite pandemic pains and more, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU     Could you introduce yourself and your organisation?   My […]
Business

Dangote rewards 20 cement promo winners

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano State.   The winners, who were handed the one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities, also received instant bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: