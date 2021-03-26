IMF approves temporary extension of lending facilities

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday announced that its Executive Board had approved further extensions of temporary adjustments made to the fund’s lending frameworks in the early months of COVID-19. According to a press release, the approval allows for adequate access to IMF financing through emergency instruments- the General Resources Account (GRA), and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

“The extensions of these measures reflect the unique circumstances created by the pandemic and will ensure that member countries continue to be able to access IMF financing, through both IMF-supported programs and emergency financing in case of urgent balance of payments needs,” the statement said. Specifically, it said: “The IMF Executive Board approved an extension through end-2021 of the increases in annual and cumulative access limits that apply to the IMF’s emergency financing instruments, introduced in April 2020 and extended in October 2020.

So far during the pandemic, 74 member countries, of which 49 lowincome countries, received emergency financing through these instruments.” The statement further said that the increase in access to Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) financing, “as interim measure for a broader assessment of the Fund’s approach to concessional financing,” recognises that many Low Income Countries (LICs) have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic and have already borrowed significantly from IMF.

“Higher limits would therefore provide flexibility for poorer countries in the coming months to avoid having to request support through the Fund’s general resources on non-concessional terms,” the statement added. It stated: “Directors supported increasing the PRGT overall Normal Annual Access Limit and Normal Cumulative Access Limit to 245 percent and 435 percent of quota respectively, and the Exceptional Annual Access Limit and Exceptional Cumulative Access Limit under all PRGT facilities to 278.33 percent of quota and 535 percent of quota respectively, through end- June 2021.

