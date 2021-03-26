Business

IMF approves temporary extension of lending facilities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday announced that its Executive Board had approved further extensions of temporary adjustments made to the fund’s lending frameworks in the early months of COVID-19. According to a press release, the approval allows for adequate access to IMF financing through emergency instruments- the General Resources Account (GRA), and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

“The extensions of these measures reflect the unique circumstances created by the pandemic and will ensure that member countries continue to be able to access IMF financing, through both IMF-supported programs and emergency financing in case of urgent balance of payments needs,” the statement said. Specifically, it said: “The IMF Executive Board approved an extension through end-2021 of the increases in annual and cumulative access limits that apply to the IMF’s emergency financing instruments, introduced in April 2020 and extended in October 2020.

So far during the pandemic, 74 member countries, of which 49 lowincome countries, received emergency financing through these instruments.” The statement further said that the increase in access to Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) financing, “as interim measure for a broader assessment of the Fund’s approach to concessional financing,” recognises that many Low Income Countries (LICs) have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic and have already borrowed significantly from IMF.

“Higher limits would therefore provide flexibility for poorer countries in the coming months to avoid having to request support through the Fund’s general resources on non-concessional terms,” the statement added. It stated: “Directors supported increasing the PRGT overall Normal Annual Access Limit and Normal Cumulative Access Limit to 245 percent and 435 percent of quota respectively, and the Exceptional Annual Access Limit and Exceptional Cumulative Access Limit under all PRGT facilities to 278.33 percent of quota and 535 percent of quota respectively, through end- June 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian cassava export drops as annual yield touches $6.9bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Export of processed cassava for raw materials and semi-finished products have dropped in Nigeria despite huge industrial demand globally. Report by indexBox, a trade portal, explained that the country, which accounts for 21 per cent or 61 million tonnes of the global production of 291 million tonnes, consumed over 90 per cent of its output. […]
Business

Business owners, traders lament forex scarcity

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Despite assurances of availability of foreign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) business owners, including importers of essentials goods in the country have been their inability to access foreign exchange to import raw materials for their factories.   The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) which confirmed that scarcity of forex is effecting its members, […]
Business Top Stories

NSE down by N393bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note, declining by 1.83 per cent as investors sold off shares from across the board to take profits. The market had opened the year the previous day on a positive rout. The market performance indices, NSE ASI and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.83 per cent. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica