Business

IMF assigns Resident Adviser to Ghana’s Central Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned Leonard Chumo as a Resident Adviser in financial sector supervision to the Bank of Ghana (BoG). He is to provide technical assistance and help build the capacity of the banking supervision function.

 

“At the request of Bank of Ghana and fully funded by Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, SECO, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a Resident Adviser in financial sector supervision to the Bank of Ghana”, a statement from the BoG read. Mr. Chumo, brings firsthand knowledge of supervisory work from leading central banks as well as previous technical assistance experience in the Western Africa region.

 

He started his assignment at the BoG on February 6, 2023 and is expected to stay for three years.

Among others, he will support the implementation of Pillar 2 and 3 of the Basel II/ III capital frameworks, as well as strengthen the Risk-Based Supervisory framework at the Bank of Ghana. The BOG expressed its appreciation to SECO for the continued funding of Long- Term Technical Experts from the IMF to the bank.

 

“The Adviser’s placement is a continuation of cooperation in this area between the Bank of Ghana, the IMF and SECO, that started as early as in 2015 and had already seen the assignment of a previous Adviser until 2018,” the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FAO: Global food prices rise in August

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August, influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker U.S. dollar, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations revealed in its latest report. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of the most commonly traded food commodities, averaged 96.1 […]
Business

Nigeria, S’Afrca, Cote d’lvoire lead $129.7bn M&A deals

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

World rated financial and investment analyst, Refinitiv, has disclosed that mergers and acquisition deals in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2021 totaled $129.7 billion with Nigeria, South Africa and Cote d’lvoire leading the transactions. The figure is more than four times the value recorded in 2020, and the highest full year total since its records began […]
Business

AfDB, AU sign $9.73m agreement to drive digital market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a grant agreement to implement Phase 1 of the Upstream Project for Digital Market Development in Africa. According to a press release, the signing ceremony took place on Friday at AUC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The AUC Commissioner for Economic Development, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica