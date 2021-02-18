IMF backs CBN’s decision on crypto currency

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to banks to close crypto currency accounts. IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, gave the fund’s endorsement on Wednesday during a special virtual press briefing on the recently published 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.

He admitted that some of the crypto currencies were being used for illegal transactions, such as money laundering and drugs. Aisen said many central banks in the world had taken similar policy decisions such as taken by the CBN. “A lot has been changing very fast in the global payment system. Many of these technological changes can be very im-portant from the policy point of view and financial inclusiveness. The issue with some of the crypto currencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of crypto currencies is a concern.

“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of the activities these crypto currencies are put in and how best to monitor those activities”, he said . “Some of them may be illegal activities and may be related to money laundering, even drugs or other illegal things. It is natural that the monetary authorities will be concerned about how best to supervise and increase their oversight regarding the use of crypto currencies.

“This is, here, a dilemma which the CBN is thinking closely about its tradeoffs and is trying to design the best policy in the interest of the payment system and the sustainability of the financial sector,” he added. The IMF chief insisted on what he described as “unification of foreign exchange rates,” which according to him would make the management of foreign exchange (forex) more transparent. Aisen said there had been some level of scarcity of foreign exchange out there and that it would be useful to unify rates to allow it fluctuate and to make forex more accessible to those who needed them.

On size of Nigeria’s debt, he said that Nigeria’s debt/ GDP ratio had not reached a level of overt concern, but added that it was important to ensure that debt/GDP was not allowed to reach a level that would make it unsustainable. He added that it was important to manage borrowed funds properly for the economic benefits of the nation.

