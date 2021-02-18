Business Top Stories

IMF backs CBN’s decision on crypto currency

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to banks to close crypto currency accounts. IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, gave the fund’s endorsement on Wednesday during a special virtual press briefing on the recently published 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.

He admitted that some of the crypto currencies were being used for illegal transactions, such as money laundering and drugs. Aisen said many central banks in the world had taken similar policy decisions such as taken by the CBN. “A lot has been changing very fast in the global payment system. Many of these technological changes can be very im-portant from the policy point of view and financial inclusiveness. The issue with some of the crypto currencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of crypto currencies is a concern.

“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of the activities these crypto currencies are put in and how best to monitor those activities”, he said . “Some of them may be illegal activities and may be related to money laundering, even drugs or other illegal things. It is natural that the monetary authorities will be concerned about how best to supervise and increase their oversight regarding the use of crypto currencies.

“This is, here, a dilemma which the CBN is thinking closely about its tradeoffs and is trying to design the best policy in the interest of the payment system and the sustainability of the financial sector,” he added. The IMF chief insisted on what he described as “unification of foreign exchange rates,” which according to him would make the management of foreign exchange (forex) more transparent. Aisen said there had been some level of scarcity of foreign exchange out there and that it would be useful to unify rates to allow it fluctuate and to make forex more accessible to those who needed them.

On size of Nigeria’s debt, he said that Nigeria’s debt/ GDP ratio had not reached a level of overt concern, but added that it was important to ensure that debt/GDP was not allowed to reach a level that would make it unsustainable. He added that it was important to manage borrowed funds properly for the economic benefits of the nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BoI clinches Bank of the Year award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has been recognised as the SME bank of the year in Africa and also for raising the deal of the year through its £1 billion syndicated loan facility from the international capital market. The Bank of Industry was given the award at the African Bankers’ Awards ceremony, which was held […]
Business Top Stories

How renowned stockbroker, Okumagba, died

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s frontline economists and stockbrokers, Albert Okumagba, is dead. He was 56. He was said to have collapsed in his Abuja office yesterday morning during a meeting, As at the time of going to press, the family was yet to confirm his death, while his body has been deposited at Maitama hospital. Okumagba, […]
News Top Stories

UK Parliament set to debate #EndSARS petition

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…against FG, police British govt: Judicial panel must probe Lekki shootings United Kingdom Parliament has responded to an online petition signed by about 219,743 people asking for sanctions to be imposed against the government of Nigeria and police officials involved in abuses and violation of human rights. In its response to the petition titled: “Implement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica