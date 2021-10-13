Business

IMF board backs MD after review of data-rigging claims

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board yesterday expressed its full confidence in Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China. In a press statement titled, “Statement by the IMF Executive Board on Its Review on the Investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 Report,” posted on its website, the Board said that after holding a a series of meetings meeting with representatives of WilmerHale(the law firm that made the allegations) and Georgieva, it reached the conclusion that the managing director should not be faulted.

The statement partly reads: “The IMF Execu-tive Board met today to conclude its review of the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report. This was the eighth such board meeting on this matter, as part of the executive board’s commitment to a thorough, objective, and timely review. In particular, the executive board had two extensive discussions each with the representatives of WilmerHale as well as with the managing director. “The wxecutive board also took note that the World Bank’s investigation of potential World Bank staff misconduct in the Doing Business report matter is ongoing.

The executive board considered that the information presented in the course of its review did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director played an improper role regarding the Doing Business 2018 Report when she was CEO of the World Bank.

