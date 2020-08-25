IMF: Central banks’ independence must be maintained

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday central banks’ independence must be maintained, in a statement in response to a change of Zambia’s central bank governor.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mphanza Mvunga.

“Without credible institutions and sound policies, sustained economic growth and much needed improvements in living standards will not be possible,” the IMF said.

Yesterday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa reprimanded his Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni over comments he made on social media about the dismissal of Zambia’s central bank governor. Mboweni, a former South African Reserve Bank governor, called on President Lungu in nowdeleted tweets to explain the dismissal.

“In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central (bank) Governor has been fired by President Lungu,” the presidency statement read.

Mboweni said in another tweet on Sunday, which has also since been deleted, that he stood by his initial comments, adding “central bank independence is key. Not negotiable. Let all central bankers speak out!”

