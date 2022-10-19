News

IMF: Central banks must bring inflation back to target

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agenc y reports Comment(0)

As inflation continues to threaten the global economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised that central banks must act resolutely to bring inflation back to target and avoid a de-anchoring of its expectations, which would damage their credibility.

The Fund in one of its blogs noted that clear communication about policy decisions, commitment to price stability, and the need for further tightening would be crucial to preserve credibility and avoid market volatility. Nigeria’s monthly inflation (year–on-year basis), for instance, settled at 20.77 per cent in September, representing 4.14 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was (16.63%).

IMF also noted that financial conditions had tightened as central banks continue to hike interest rates amid the highly uncertain global environment risks to financial stability have increased substantially.

According to IMF, “major issues facing financial systems include inflation at multi-decade highs, continuing deterioration of the economic outlooks in many regions, and persistent geopolitical risks, as we discuss in our latest Global Financial    Stability Report.

“To avoid inflationary pressures from becoming entrenched, central banks confronting stubbornly high inflation have had to accelerate monetary policy tightening. What’s more, those in advanced and emerging economies alike also face magnified risks and vulnerabilities across different sectors and regions.”

The Fund also noted that financial vulnerabilities were elevated for governments, many with mounting debt, as well as nonbank financial institutions such as insurers, pension funds, hedge funds and mutual funds. Rising rates have added to stresses for entities with stretched balance sheets.

At the same time, the ease and speed with which assets can be traded at a given price has deteriorated across some key asset classes due to volatile interest rates and asset prices. This poor market liquidity, together with pre-existing vulnerabilities, could amplify any rapid, disorderly repricing of risk, were it to occur in the coming months.

“Global markets are showing strains as investors have recently become more riskaverse amid heightened economic and policy uncertainty.

“Financial asset prices have fallen as monetary policy has tightened, the economic outlook has deteriorated, recession fears have grown, borrowing in hard currency has become more expensive, and stress in some nonbank financial institutions has accelerated. “Bond yields are rising broadly across credit ratings, with borrowing costs for many countries and companies already rising to the highest levels in a decade or more.

“The faltering property sector in many countries raises concerns about risks that could broaden and spill over into banks and the macroeconomy. Risks to housing markets are growing because of rising mortgage rates and tightening lending standards, with many more potential borrowers now being squeezed out of markets. Stretched housing valuations could adjust sharply in some market segments.

“Emerging markets are confronting a multitude of risks, including high external borrowing costs, stubbornly high inflation and volatile commodity markets. They also face heightened uncertainty about the global economy, and policy tightening in advanced economies.

“Strains are particularly severe in frontier markets — generally smaller developing economies—where challenges are driven by a combination of tightening financial conditions, deteriorating fundamentals, and high exposure to commodity price volatility.

“Investors have so far continued to differentiate across emerging economies. While many frontier markets are at risk of sovereign default, many of the largest emerging markets are more resilient to external vulnerabilities to date. Having said that, after the stabilization of outflows in the first half of the year, foreign investors are again pulling back,” the report stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DSS invites 10 APC members for questioning

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

The Department for State Services (DSS), Edo State Command has invited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Adun (aka Kabaka), for a meeting in its office in Benin. However, the letter requested Adun to come to the Benin office of the secret outfit with nine other persons whose names were listed. Also […]
News

Health workers suspend strike, accuse FG of blackmail

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have suspended their seven days warning strike. It, however, directed their members to resume work today.   This came as the aggrieved unions accused the Federal Government of blackmail, bias and discrimination by failing to meet its demand within the last […]
News

Labour chides Ayade, says civil service is dying

Posted on Author Clement James

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has derided Governor Ben Ayade for what it described as “killing” the civil service, noting that the governor has refused to engage the state’s striking workers one month after the job boycott. In a statement, tagged “Bulletin 16,” NLC insisted that the governor was deliberately avoiding holding a meeting with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica