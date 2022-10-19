IMF: Central banks must bring inflation back to target

As inflation continues to threaten the global economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised that central banks must act resolutely to bring inflation back to target and avoid a de-anchoring of its expectations, which would damage their credibility.

The Fund in one of its blogs noted that clear communication about policy decisions, commitment to price stability, and the need for further tightening would be crucial to preserve credibility and avoid market volatility. Nigeria’s monthly inflation (year–on-year basis), for instance, settled at 20.77 per cent in September, representing 4.14 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was (16.63%).

IMF also noted that financial conditions had tightened as central banks continue to hike interest rates amid the highly uncertain global environment risks to financial stability have increased substantially.

According to IMF, “major issues facing financial systems include inflation at multi-decade highs, continuing deterioration of the economic outlooks in many regions, and persistent geopolitical risks, as we discuss in our latest Global Financial Stability Report.

“To avoid inflationary pressures from becoming entrenched, central banks confronting stubbornly high inflation have had to accelerate monetary policy tightening. What’s more, those in advanced and emerging economies alike also face magnified risks and vulnerabilities across different sectors and regions.”

The Fund also noted that financial vulnerabilities were elevated for governments, many with mounting debt, as well as nonbank financial institutions such as insurers, pension funds, hedge funds and mutual funds. Rising rates have added to stresses for entities with stretched balance sheets.

At the same time, the ease and speed with which assets can be traded at a given price has deteriorated across some key asset classes due to volatile interest rates and asset prices. This poor market liquidity, together with pre-existing vulnerabilities, could amplify any rapid, disorderly repricing of risk, were it to occur in the coming months.

“Global markets are showing strains as investors have recently become more riskaverse amid heightened economic and policy uncertainty.

“Financial asset prices have fallen as monetary policy has tightened, the economic outlook has deteriorated, recession fears have grown, borrowing in hard currency has become more expensive, and stress in some nonbank financial institutions has accelerated. “Bond yields are rising broadly across credit ratings, with borrowing costs for many countries and companies already rising to the highest levels in a decade or more.

“The faltering property sector in many countries raises concerns about risks that could broaden and spill over into banks and the macroeconomy. Risks to housing markets are growing because of rising mortgage rates and tightening lending standards, with many more potential borrowers now being squeezed out of markets. Stretched housing valuations could adjust sharply in some market segments.

“Emerging markets are confronting a multitude of risks, including high external borrowing costs, stubbornly high inflation and volatile commodity markets. They also face heightened uncertainty about the global economy, and policy tightening in advanced economies.

“Strains are particularly severe in frontier markets — generally smaller developing economies—where challenges are driven by a combination of tightening financial conditions, deteriorating fundamentals, and high exposure to commodity price volatility.

“Investors have so far continued to differentiate across emerging economies. While many frontier markets are at risk of sovereign default, many of the largest emerging markets are more resilient to external vulnerabilities to date. Having said that, after the stabilization of outflows in the first half of the year, foreign investors are again pulling back,” the report stated.

