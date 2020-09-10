IMF: Coronavirus crisis far from over

…says more multilateral cooperation required

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned that the coronavirus crisis was “far from over” and underscored the need for multilateral cooperation to ensure adequate supplies once a vaccine is developed. In an essay published in Foreign Policy magazine, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath, said the ongoing economic recovery from the crisis was the result of the rapid implementation and unprecedented scale of government and central bank support, but more efforts would be needed.

“The recovery remains very fragile and uneven across regions and sectors. To ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential that support not be prematurely withdrawn,” the two economists wrote in the essay. COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has killed 900,000 worldwide and the IMF estimates the total cost of the crisis will reach $12 trillion by the end of 2021, with low-income countries likely to need continued support. The IMF has provided emergency funding to 75 countries, including 47 low-income countries, and said it was ready to provide further support to a wider range of middle- income countries.

In addition to supporting workers and businesses, and investing to arrest global warming and reverse rising inequality, the IMF leaders said governments must cooperate internationally to bring the health crisis to an end. The Fund’s leaders noted that as of September 8, at least 128 vaccines were under development, and 37 had reached human trials, forecasting a 90 per cent chance of developing a successful product.

