IMF: Coronavirus may further shrink global imbalance

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on IMF: Coronavirus may further shrink global imbalance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but that some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries will swing to current account deficits.

The fund stated this in its 2020 External Sector Report on currencies and imbalances for the world’s 30 largest economies, released yesterday. The report showed that net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9per cent of global GDP. The fund projected a further narrowing by 0.3per cent of global GDP in 2020, partly due to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus by many countries and continued pressure on trade. “Major commodity exporters should see their current accounts going from significant surpluses to significant deficits,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a webcast presentation of the report.

Kashifu: Nigeria must take advantage of AfCFTA for software export

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Mr. Kashifu Inuwa is the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the government agency regulating ICT in Nigeria. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on various initiatives of the agency aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 on the sector, as well as challenges of regulating the industry. Excerpts:   […]
Shell completes 20km gas pipeline to Aba industrial zones

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

S hell Nigeria Gas (SNG) said at the weekend that it had completed the final phase of its 20km domestic gas pipeline expansion project in Abia State, connecting Agbor Hill, Osisioma and Araria industrial zones.     The project, the company said in a statement, had also enabled the supply of pipeline gas to Ariaria […]
Kenya Airways resumes int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Kenya Airways resumed international passenger services following the easing of movement restrictions as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The first international flights departed August 1 to London, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Kigali, and Lusaka.   The airline, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said during the month there would be a gradual increase in […]

