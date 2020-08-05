IMF: Coronavirus may further shrink global imbalance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but that some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries will swing to current account deficits.

The fund stated this in its 2020 External Sector Report on currencies and imbalances for the world’s 30 largest economies, released yesterday. The report showed that net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9per cent of global GDP. The fund projected a further narrowing by 0.3per cent of global GDP in 2020, partly due to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus by many countries and continued pressure on trade. “Major commodity exporters should see their current accounts going from significant surpluses to significant deficits,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a webcast presentation of the report.

