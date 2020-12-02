Business

IMF: Corruption corrodes trust in government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that fighting corruption is especially critical in the midst of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, given that the vice corrodes trust in government and weakens the impact of policies and public spending.
IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, stated      this yesterday in her address at the 19th International Anti-corruption Conference (IACC), organized by Transparency International (TI) in partnership with the Republic of Korea.
The conference, which is taking place from November 30 to December 5, is focusing on the Covid-19 crisis and the ways corruption hinders much-needed recovery work, as well as the anti-corruption measures required to help countries achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
According to the IMF Chief, “it is especially important to zero in on corruption in the midst of this crisis—the worst health and economic crisis of our lifetimes. There is so much suffering that every penny counts towards saving lives and protecting livelihoods.
“And it is also a time when if people don’t trust government, they will not follow the recommended health and containment measures. Corruption corrodes this trust and it weakens the impact of policies and public spending.”
She said that the IMF was taking action to help fight corruption both during the crisis, and in the longer term, adding that in its emergency lending, the Fund has provided financial lifelines to 78 countries.
Georgieva, however, stated that the IMF had “sought to balance the need for accountability and transparency against the need to disburse financing very quickly – so doctors and nurses can be paid, and the most vulnerable people can be protected.

