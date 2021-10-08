IMF counsels govts on plans to curb COVID-19 debt

Go v e r n m e n t s should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight COVID-19, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday.

The Fund, which stated this in its Fiscal Monitor report, however, said that each country must determine the appropriate timing and pace of fiscal consolidation based on its own individual circumstances. Reuters quoted IMF’s Deputy Fiscal Affairs Director, Paulo Mauro, as saying that “there are countries where the pandemic is still raging and therefore the priority continues to be the health emergency.” Other countries where economic activity is picking up “can start thinking about also gradually reducing the degree of fiscal support that they provide to the economy,” he said.

A Fiscal Monitor chapter titled: “Strengthening the Credibility of Public Finances,” said countries that commit to medium-term fiscal sustainability with cred-ible budget frameworks are rewarded with lower borrowing costs and a greater ability to refinance debts. “What we find in the report is, governments can commit credibly to fiscal sustainability, that buys them time, and it buys them flexibility in this very difficult period of the pandemic,” Mauro said. The report said IMF research showed countries with credible fiscal framework plans could more quickly reverse big jumps in debt, with feasibility for a 15 per cent increase in debt to be reversed in a decade, absent additional shocks.

