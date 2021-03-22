IMF: COVID-19 may push 90m people below extreme poverty line

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at the weekend that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could push about 90 million people below the extreme poverty line by the end of 2022.

First Deputy Managing Director at the IMF, Geoffrey Okamoto, who stated this in his address at this year’s China Development Forum, said there were prospects of the global economy surpassing the 5.5 per cent growth forecast for 2021 that the fund made in January.

He explained that global recovery had been “incomplete,” because despite a stronger than expected recovery in the second half of last year, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains well below pre-pandemic levels in most countries.

According to him, with the exception of China, there are indications that the gap between advanced economies and emerging markets is widening.

The IMF deputy MD said: “We project that cumulative income per capita in emerging and developing countries, excluding China, between 2020 and 2022 will be 22 per cent lower than what it would have been without the pandemic.

“That will translate into close to 90 million people falling below the extreme poverty threshold since the pandemic started.”

While stressing that uncertainty about global recovery was “exceptionally large,” Okamoto said: “We don’t know how prolonged the health crisis will be.

Access to vaccines remains very uneven; both across advanced and emerging economies. Low-income countries might not see significant vaccination well into 2022, and that is a problem: this pandemic will only really be over when it is over for everyone.”

Besides, he noted that there was also the risk of the spread of resistant mutations of the virus that threatens to reduce the efficacy of current vaccines and could undermine or delay economic recovery.

He stated that apart from health crisis concerns, there were also uncertainties about the effectiveness of policy response actions and differences in what countries can do.

