IMF: Crypto assets could pose risk to financial system

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for tighter regulation of the crypto assets industry, saying that digital assets could pose risks to the financial system if regulators fail to act fast. The collapse of one of the industry’s largest platforms has already highlighted risks from crypto assets that lack basic protections, with the majority of bitcoin investors alone losing money, the Washingtonbased lender said.

It noted that if authorities don’t act quickly, the financial stability of economies in both emerging and advanced markets could be at risk. Last November, following the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX, economists at the Bank of International Settlements said that around three-quarters of people who invested in bitcoin have lost their money.

After surging to a record high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, the virtual currency, as well as ethereum, lost 75 per cent of their value about a year later. As of November, the industry that was previously valued at around $3 trillion stood at $900 billion. “The losses punctuated an already perilous period for crypto, which has lost trillions of dollars in market value,” said IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li and Deputy Division Chief Nobayasu Sugimoto in a new blog post. “During times of stress, we’ve seen market failures of stablecoins, crypto-focused hedge funds and crypto exchanges which in turn raised serious concerns about market integrity and user protection”.

